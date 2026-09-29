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‘You Laid Off 5,000 Americans!’: JD Vance Signals Tougher H-1B Scrutiny For Companies

US Vice President JD Vance has signalled stricter checks on companies seeking H-1B workers after laying off American employees, as the Trump administration reshapes the visa programme through executive action. Vance said firms claiming worker shortages while cutting thousands of US jobs is “ridiculous.” He stressed that companies laying off Americans should not then search for foreign replacements. The remarks follow President Trump’s September 18 executive order directing agencies to consider past or planned layoffs when reviewing H-1B petitions.

Livemint
Published29 Sep 2026, 06:35 PM IST
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JD Vance Signals Tougher H-1B Scrutiny For Companies
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