Business News/ Videos / 'You Understand, Scott?': Trump Sharpens Attack On Xi As Trade War Escalates

'You Understand, Scott?': Trump Sharpens Attack On Xi As Trade War Escalates

Updated: 15 Oct 2025, 03:07 pm IST Livemint

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused China of attempting to drive a wedge between the United States and Argentina by purchasing soybeans from the South American nation rather than from American producers. ‘China likes to draw wedges’, he said at a time when the trade war between the 2 nations is escalating again. Watch.

 
