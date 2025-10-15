'You Understand, Scott?': Trump Sharpens Attack On Xi As Trade War Escalates

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused China of attempting to drive a wedge between the United States and Argentina by purchasing soybeans from the South American nation rather than from American producers. ‘China likes to draw wedges’, he said at a time when the trade war between the 2 nations is escalating again. Watch.
