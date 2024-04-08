OPEN IN APP
‘You Will Build A 1,000 Crore Company…’; CarDekho's Amit Jain Talks About Astrology, Startups, Life

Updated: 08 Apr 2024, 06:08 PM IST Abhishek Singh

For this episode of Rollin’ With The Boss, the Mint crew rolled up to Jaipur to catch up with Amit Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of CarDekho, and an investor on the popular show based on startups and entrepreneurship, Shark Tank. Amit Jain while talking to Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint shared the secrets of building a billion-dollar business or unicorn. 2007, Amit and his brother Anurag Jain both IIT graduates quit their cushy jobs and decided to build their own business. Attempting to build a scalable tech startup in Jaipur was a bold decision as the city did not have a trained workforce. During the interview, Amit shares how he and his brother Anurag trained the initial team for jobs and dealt with other such challenges.

 
