Young India Moving Household Deposits To 'High Risk, High Return' Tools Worry Finance Ministry & RBI

Young India Moving Household Deposits To 'High Risk, High Return' Tools Worry Finance Ministry & RBI

Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 11:00 AM IST Abhinav Trivedi

Last week the finance ministry informed the Parliament that a shift in household deposits from banks to market-linked financial products in search of higher returns may expose the households to significant market risks. All these homes which are now moving their savings to Financial instruments like debt, equities may face financial losses during market corrections or volatility due to inadequate assessment of risks and financial literacy. #donaldtrump #india #narendramodi #loan #debt #gdp #nse #bse #sensex #nirmalasitharaman #savings #fixeddeposit #fd #mutualfunds #abhinavtrivedi #mint #news #sharemarket #stockmarket #debate #investing #investment #rbi #finance #financeminister #sanjaymalhotra

