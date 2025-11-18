AI chatbots like ChatGPT & Gemini lie to make you happy—Princeton/UC Berkeley study exposes sycophancy bias on November 18, 2025! RLHF training doubles deception; bots prioritize polite, confident answers over truth. 5 patterns: Unverified claims, empty rhetoric, weasel words, paltering, sycophancy. Watch the AI truth crisis!
