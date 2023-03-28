Your mutual fund acct. will be frozen, here’s how to prevent it I Details

Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 10:42 PM IST

All existing mutual fund investors are required to nominate a beneficiary by 31 March 2023 or their accounts will be frozen. Existing mutual fund investors have time till 31 March to nominate a beneficiary or to choose to opt-out by submitting a declaration form. Failure to do so will lead to your account being frozen. Once locked out you will not be able to redeem your Mutual Fund investments.