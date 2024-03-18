Youth Expose Dangers Of Social Media & Influencers On Mental Health; The Alt View, Feat. IMT GZB

Updated: 18 Mar 2024, 06:28 PM IST

Youth On Dangers Of Social Media, Influencer On Their Mental Health; The Alt View, Feat. IMT Ghaziabad . How Social Media is Impacting the Mental Health of the Young ? Impact Of Social Media Influencers on Youth? How does it inculcate the feeling of insecurity and inadequacy? MINT's The Alt View goes to IMT Ghaziabad and asks the students and the younger generation about the nuances and specific incidents on how social media impacts them personally. Also, why social media is also an essential component of our societal fabric today. Tune in to Alt View this Saturday 0:00 -1: 44- Intro 1:45 - 2:15 - How much time do you spend on Social Media Apps? 2:15 - 4:05 - Feeling after closing any social media app? 4:06 - 5:33 - Are Mental Health & Social Media usage connected? 5:34 - 7:14 - How Social Media Pollutes Our Mindset & How To tackle It? 7:15 - 8:25 - Should Social Media Usage Be Regulated By law? 8:26 - 10:57 - Negative Examples of social media usage from your life 10:58 - 13:05- Positive Examples of Social Media Usage From Your Life 13:06 - 15:27 - Future Of Social Media & Mental Health