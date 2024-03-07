OPEN IN APP
Youth on Elitism In Fashion | The Alt View Ep 6 feat. NIFT Delhi

Youth on Elitism In Fashion | The Alt View Ep 6 feat. NIFT Delhi

Updated: 07 Mar 2024, 02:00 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

What is Fashion? Does it have to be expensive? Do bizarre fashion trends surprise you? What is the logic behind such trends? What is the role of fashion technology in today's day and age? In this edition of The Alt View, Mint goes to NIFT Delhi and talks to the students of fashion technology, design and communication about where the glitzy world of fashion is heading. We are joined by one of India's biggest designers and NIFT alumni, Rina Dhaka. #fashion #cotton #clothing #lgbtq #style #fashionstyle #dress #zara #topstocks #fashiondesigner #streetfashion #lajpatnagardelhi #ai #artificialintelligence #abhinavtrivedi #ambani #anantambani #wedding #dressing #rinadhaka #fashiontech @niftdelhi6573 0:00-2:27 - Intro 2:27- 4:41 - What Do Fashion Students Actually Do? Do They even study? 4:42 - 8:32- What Are bizarre fashion trends, and what is their purpose? 8:33 - 10:28- How do you explain fashion to a non-fashion person? 10:29 - 11:14- Who is your favourite fashion icon and why? 11:15 - 13:17- Why is fashion so English, expensive and Elite? Are cheap clothes and brands not fashionable? 13:18 - 14:40- Why is fast fashion such a big polluter of planet and how to tackle it? 14:41- 17:42- Impact of AI on fashion industry? 17:42 - 17:5- - End credits and conclusion Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg

 
