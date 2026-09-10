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Zee Founder Subhash Chandra Faces CBI Probe Over Alleged False Certificates Used For Loans | Details

Zee founder Subhash Chandra is facing a CBI probe over an alleged 1,322 crore loan fraud involving LIC Housing Finance. The CBI has registered an FIR over allegations that Chandra’s net worth was misrepresented in certificates used to secure two loan facilities in 2018. Watch full report.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2026, 03:07 AM IST
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Subhash Chandra Faces CBI Probe Over Alleged False Certificates Used For Loans
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HomeVideosZee Founder Subhash Chandra Faces CBI Probe Over Alleged False Certificates Used For Loans | Details
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