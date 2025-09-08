English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Mon Sept 08 2025 15:59:48
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 719.35 3.97%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.85 0.72%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 407.40 -0.02%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 242.55 -0.51%
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 965.75 0.30%
Business News/ Videos / Zelensky Throws Weight Behind Trump, Backs 50% Tariffs On India Amid Ukraine War

Zelensky Throws Weight Behind Trump, Backs 50% Tariffs On India Amid Ukraine War

Updated: 08 Sept 2025, 11:34 pm IST Livemint

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky backs Trump’s 50% tariffs on India for Russian oil imports, calling it “the right idea” on September 8, 2025! In an ABC News interview, Zelensky ties India’s $12B oil purchases to Putin’s war machine, urging global pressure as Russia ramps up Ukraine strikes. India calls U.S. tariffs “unfair,” while Zelensky also targets Europe’s Russian energy trade. Can trade wars end the conflict? Watch now! #Zelensky #Putin #Trump #Modi #UkraineWar #trumptariffs #tariffs Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue