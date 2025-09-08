Zelensky Throws Weight Behind Trump, Backs 50% Tariffs On India Amid Ukraine War

Updated: 08 Sept 2025, 11:34 pm IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky backs Trump's 50% tariffs on India for Russian oil imports, calling it "the right idea" on September 8, 2025! In an ABC News interview, Zelensky ties India's $12B oil purchases to Putin's war machine, urging global pressure as Russia ramps up Ukraine strikes. India calls U.S. tariffs "unfair," while Zelensky also targets Europe's Russian energy trade. Can trade wars end the conflict? Watch now! #Zelensky #Putin #Trump #Modi #UkraineWar #trumptariffs #tariffs