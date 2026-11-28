Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sharply rebuked U.S. President Donald Trump for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin my friend, calling the remark strange and comparing it to describing Adolf Hitler as a friend during World War II. In a BBC interview, Zelensky argued that Putin is an aggressor and a killer who cannot be considered a friend, pushing back after Trump publicly embraced Putin as a friend at a summit in China and later posted a handshake photo from the meeting on Truth Social captioned My Friend.
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