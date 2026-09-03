Zelensky’s Ukrainian Troops Reportedly Get Into Gunfight With Each Other in Kyiv

A rare armed confrontation between Ukraine’s SBU security service and HUR military intelligence has shaken Kyiv, leaving three HUR officers injured and exposing serious friction within the country’s security establishment. The incident reportedly centred on Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, amid an SBU investigation into an alleged Russian FSB plot. The SBU says its officers were attacked during investigative actions, while HUR-linked accounts dispute the circumstances of Kaplunov’s detention.