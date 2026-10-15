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Zetwerk IPO: One-of-a-kind manufacturing platform with a profitability problem

Zetwerk has a unique business model, with a competitive moat justified by growing revenue, orders, and commendable repeat rate. But losses and negative cash flows will need to improve.

Livemint
Published15 Oct 2026, 09:26 AM IST
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Zetwerk IPO: One-of-a-kind manufacturing platform with a profitability problem
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