Zoho Enters India’s Fintech Battle With New ‘Zoho Pay’ App to Challenge Gpay, Phonepe, Paytm

24 Oct 2025

India’s fintech war just got its newest challenger. Home-grown tech giant Zoho has officially launched ‘Zoho Pay’, its new payments app built to rival Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. The app promises a seamless UPI experience while integrating directly with Zoho’s chat app Arattai and its business software suite , giving users and enterprises an all-in-one digital payments ecosystem. Founder Sridhar Vembu says Zoho Pay is about “home-grown tech powering home-grown payments”, as India pushes for tech sovereignty and reduced reliance on foreign fintech.

 
