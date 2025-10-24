India’s fintech war just got its newest challenger. Home-grown tech giant Zoho has officially launched ‘Zoho Pay’, its new payments app built to rival Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. The app promises a seamless UPI experience while integrating directly with Zoho’s chat app Arattai and its business software suite , giving users and enterprises an all-in-one digital payments ecosystem. Founder Sridhar Vembu says Zoho Pay is about “home-grown tech powering home-grown payments”, as India pushes for tech sovereignty and reduced reliance on foreign fintech.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.