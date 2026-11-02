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Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Grabs Headlines, Again | 'Shut Down Business Schools'

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu agreed with a controversial opinion article by Cambridge professor Chris Marquis—published in The New York Times—which argued that modern business schools should be shut down.

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Published2 Nov 2026, 11:24 PM IST
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Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Grabs Headlines, Again | 'Shut Down Business Schools'
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