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Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu Sends Chilling Message To Techies Amid AI-Driven Layoffs: 'Coding Not Enough'

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu has shared a fresh perspective on how professionals should respond to growing concerns around AI-driven layoffs in the technology sector. In a post on X, Vembu said the future value of software talent will increasingly depend on deep industry knowledge across sectors rather than coding skills alone. Watch full report.

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Published20 Apr 2026, 01:13 AM IST
Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu Sends Chilling Message To Techies Amid AI-Driven Layoffs
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