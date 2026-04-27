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Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Urges Indians In U.S. To Come Back Home And Build India's Future | Details

Sridhar Vembu has urged Indians living in the United States to return home and help build India’s future, sparking a major debate on talent migration and economic opportunity. In an open letter, the Zoho founder said India now offers stronger prospects in startups, research, development and manufacturing than in previous decades. Vembu also pointed to rising anti-immigrant sentiment abroad. Watch.

Livemint
Published27 Apr 2026, 09:55 PM IST
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Urges Indians In U.S. To Come Back And Build India's Future
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