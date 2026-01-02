Zohran Mamdani Pens Note For Umar Khalid, Hands It Over To Jailed Student Leader's Parents

A handwritten note has turned into an international moment. Newly sworn-in New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has written a personal message to jailed activist Umar Khalid, delivering it through Khalid’s parents during their visit to the United States. The note, later shared on social media, has reignited global attention on Khalid’s prolonged detention in the 2020 Delhi riots case.