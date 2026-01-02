Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Zohran Mamdani Pens Note For Umar Khalid, Hands It Over To Jailed Student Leader's Parents

Zohran Mamdani Pens Note For Umar Khalid, Hands It Over To Jailed Student Leader's Parents

Updated: 02 Jan 2026, 06:57 pm IST Anna Mathew

A handwritten note has turned into an international moment. Newly sworn-in New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has written a personal message to jailed activist Umar Khalid, delivering it through Khalid’s parents during their visit to the United States. The note, later shared on social media, has reignited global attention on Khalid’s prolonged detention in the 2020 Delhi riots case.