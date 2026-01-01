Zohran Mamdani officially took office as mayor after the New Year’s Eve ball drop, in a private ceremony held at a shuttered relic of the city’s subway. A millennial, South Asian and Muslim leader, Mamdani became the city’s first Muslim mayor—and the first to swear his oath of office on the Quran. ‘This is truly the honor and the privilege of a lifetime,’ Mamdani said. Watch the full video.
