English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 01 2026 13:15:00
  1. ITC share price
  2. 367.80 -8.73%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.20 0.64%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd share price
  2. 367.30 -0.05%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 992.40 0.07%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 984.20 0.20%
Business News/ Videos / Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath At The Stroke Of Midnight In Historic NYC Subway Station: Watch Full Video

Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath At The Stroke Of Midnight In Historic NYC Subway Station: Watch Full Video

Updated: 01 Jan 2026, 01:18 pm IST Livemint

Zohran Mamdani officially took office as mayor after the New Year’s Eve ball drop, in a private ceremony held at a shuttered relic of the city’s subway. A millennial, South Asian and Muslim leader, Mamdani became the city’s first Muslim mayor—and the first to swear his oath of office on the Quran. ‘This is truly the honor and the privilege of a lifetime,’ Mamdani said. Watch the full video.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue