Zomato Co-Founder Mohit Gupta Resigns | Mint Primer

Food aggregator Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta has ... moreFood aggregator Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta has quit the company after four and half year stint, marking this as the third high-profile exit from the company.
Earlier this week, Zomato's new initiatives head and former food delivery chief Rahul Ganjoo had resigned , while Siddharth Jhawar, the head of its Intercity Legends service also announced his exit from the compnay a week back.
Mohit Gupta had joined Zomato four-and-a-half year back, was elevated to co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.
In this video, we will understand what made Zomato cofounder Mohit Gupta resign from the company.
