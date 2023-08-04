Zomato's First-Ever Profitable Quarter Sends Stock Soaring; Triggers Meme Fest | Watch

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 05:07 PM IST

Zomato just reported its first-ever profitable quarter making a huge recovery in its profit margins in the last year. Its total losses last year were to the tune of 185 crores. This unbelievable rebound garnered attention from Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar who took to Twitter to congratulate the founder Deepinder Goyal. Although the profit made by the food delivery app is a measly 2 crore rupees. The news sent Zomato stock soaring its stock registered more than 20% in gains in last two days. These two events were enough to trigger a meme fest on Twitter now known as X. And some of these are hilarious. Watch.