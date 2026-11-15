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Zuckerberg Faces New $900 Million Nightmare: Why Italy Is Taking On Meta | Explained

The Italian Data Protection Authority has imposed an $887 million penalty on Meta for accessing photographs, videos and related metadata stored on Android users’ phones without explicit consent. Around 20 million Italian Android users are estimated to have been affected. At the centre is Facebook’s “Gallery Suggestions” feature, which suggests phone photos and videos for posts. The regulator ruled that the way permission was sought was inadequate. Meta has been given 60 days to introduce a clear, separate consent request and disable the feature by default.

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Published15 Nov 2026, 05:58 PM IST
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Zuckerberg Faces New $900 Million Nightmare: Why Italy Is Taking On Meta
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