Business News/ Videos / Zuckerberg Plans 30% Budget Cuts, Layoffs At Meta To Build Metaverse

Zuckerberg Plans 30% Budget Cuts, Layoffs At Meta To Build Metaverse

Updated: 06 Dec 2025, 12:09 am IST Livemint

Zuckerberg SLASHES metaverse: 30% Reality Labs cuts, mass layoffs loom in January! After $70B losses since 2021, Meta axes Horizon Worlds & Quest VR budgets—shifting billions to AI (Llama, Meta AI, Ray-Ban smart glasses). Leaky bucket finally bursts as Zuck hires Apple's top designer for AI wearables. Investors cheer: stock +6%! Is the metaverse dream dead? Pivot or flop?

 
