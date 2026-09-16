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Zuckerberg's 'Safety' Jibe at Rivals OpenAI & Anthropic Amid Recent AI Slowdown Calls | Details

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has entered the growing Silicon Valley debate on AI safety, arguing that an industry-wide slowdown is not necessary for companies to build safer systems. In a post on X, Zuckerberg said every AI lab already has both the responsibility and incentive to develop models safely. If a company believes a model is unsafe, it should simply delay or halt deployment rather than wait for competitors to agree on collective action. He cited Meta’s own decision to delay the release of its Muse AI agent over safety concerns without asking rivals to slow down.

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Published16 Sep 2026, 10:32 PM IST
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Zuckerberg's 'Safety' Jibe at OpenAI & Anthropic Amid Recent AI Slowdown Calls
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HomeVideosZuckerberg's 'Safety' Jibe at Rivals OpenAI & Anthropic Amid Recent AI Slowdown Calls | Details
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