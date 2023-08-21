ZUDIO: How This Company Is KILLING Tata's Westside *SECRETS* | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 12:21 PM IST

Step into the world of fashion rivalry and strategy with our captivating video on Zudio, Tata's budget-friendly brand that's taking on its own sibling, Westside! Discover the secrets behind Zudio's rise to prominence in the Indian fashion landscape, challenging the norm and reshaping business strategies. From its origins in Mumbai's bustling streets in 1998, Westside quickly became a favorite for fashion enthusiasts nationwide with its contemporary designs. But wait, there's a twist! Zudio, Tata's very own creation, is shaking things up by competing directly with Westside. Discover the intriguing strategy that sets Zudio apart, from value-focused pricing and low marketing costs to inventory mastery and franchise expansion. Explore about zudio, zudio case study, why is zudio cheap, why zudio prices are so low, zudio franchise, tata casestudy, trent limited Zudio, Westside, Tata Group, Fashion retail, Business strategy, why is zudio so cheap and discover how Tata's diversification strategy, market share ambitions, and resource utilization are shaping the fashion retail landscape. Witness the parallels between Zudio's competition with Westside and the friendly rivalry between Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover in the automobile sector. Join us for an enthralling exploration of Tata's business strategy in the fashion industry! Don't miss out – hit Mint’s subscribe button for more engaging insights into fashion, business, and innovation.