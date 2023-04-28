🧑‍🍳 Now serving: the best of Mint, from the week gone by

🥊 Nykaa's IPO had laid out a path for many other tech companies — namely, the dozens (hundreds?) of fintechs operating in India. Bolstered by the emergence UPI and the wide acceptance of digital payments since 2016, plenty of startups came up with innovative solutions and product-market fits to fit into the financial services sector in India. And then came the regulator: the RBI decided to take a closer look at the burgeoning sector, and placed some protective regulations that throttled a lot of innovation in the sector. Mint's fintech reporter Arti Singh does a deep dive into the challenges faced by the fintechs, especially their struggle to get an NBFC licence to continue their work.