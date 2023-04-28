🧑‍🍳 Now serving: the best of Mint, from the week gone by

Dear reader,
The phrase "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" was in fact a marking campaign by a company called General Foods to promote their breakfast cereal. While reading up on this, the irony of launching an entire campaign around the importance of breakfast while promoting a sugary cereal isn't lost on me.
However, I do agree with the phrase. Personally, if I have a good breakfast, I tend to have a good day ahead. Conversely, a skipped or a bad breakfast usually ends in one of those exasperating, long days. Correlation isn't always causation, but the correlation is strong.
My love affair with breakfast has led me to one important conclusion: there are only two genres of top-notch breakfasts — South Indian, and English. From a solid, crisp ghee roast to well-seasoned sausages, bacon, and eggs: there's nothing that compares.
While your preferences may differ (I know my parents are already making a face at the prospect of eating meat for breakfast), a perfect breakfast is much like a perfect story concocted by our newsroom: served at the right time, not half-baked or undercooked, the right amount of seasonings (I want to write "masala", but it sounds slightly insidious in this profession), and helps you have a good day thereon.
In Gen Z parlance, Mint's newsroom is always "cooking". This is the best of their servings, from the week gone by:
☎️ The week started with some good news by our telecom correspondent Gulveen Aulakh. The entry of Jio into our lives brought record-low prices, but those have been steadily climbing up. Gulveen reports that operators are unlikely to raise prices at least until the general elections next year. At least this expenditure will stay constant for a while.
🍅 The pressure of rising prices is everywhere. Even while data shows that inflation has cooled down, my grocery bills show no signs of decreasing. Mint's columnist and newsletter writer Vivek Kaul explains why the pinch of inflation can still be felt by consumers, even if macroeconomic data shows otherwise.
💰I used to think people being unhappy with their pay cheques was the result of human nature. This is more common in Indians than others — 69% of Indians feel underpaid, a survey showed. However, Indians also put in a lot of overtime at the office. Payal Bhattacharya from our Data team makes sense of the survey, and gives some solace in the fact that perhaps everyone else is underpaid too.
📊 Whenever I talk about income, I wonder how billionaires feel (this is a direct result of watching a lot of Succession). So when Reliance Industries Limited's quarterly earnings were filed this week, the consolidated numbers showed a record profit of ₹74,088 crore. Leave aside the fact that the sheer amount of money the oils to chemicals giant generates in profit is unfathomable, it did little to excite retail investors. Our markets reporters Vineetha Sampath and Pallavi Pengonda decipher why RIL shares are down 17% from their 52-week high, despite such eye-popping figures.
I also wonder if Mukesh Ambani feels he's part of the aforementioned 69%, and concerns himself with inflation and the growing price of milk 🥛
📺 Ambani's Viacom 18 also capitalised on a missed opportunity by rival Disney+ Hotstar: it struck a deal with HBO to bring its catalogue to its platform (ostensibly, JioCinema). Our media and entertainment reporter Lata Jha writes that the total deal was valued between ₹900 to ₹1,000 crore, and will begin next month (which is just a couple of days away!).
🏦 From one billionaire to another: Uday Kotak's return as a non-executive chairman to the board of the Kotak Mahindra Bank raised a few alarms. Now, the Reserve Bank of India will be looking into his return as a promotor-CEO, reports our banking correspondent Gopika Gopakumar.
📉 Kotak and RIL are big conglomerates operating on the Indian stock markets. When companies like them lose their stock value, retail investors pounce on the opportunity: data shows that Indians are suckers for beaten down stocks. While everyone would like to operate like a bull in the market, putting your money where your mouth is a big task. The newest entrant to Mint's personal finance team, Saumitra Khanolkar shows that Indians truly believe in the "buy low, sell high" mindset.
💄 Speaking of beaten down stocks, let's talk about Nykaa. The cosmetics company listed publicly in 2021, while the markets were rife with optimism about tech stocks. Currently trending at one-third of its IPO price, Nykaa faces a tough path towards maintaining its slim profit margins. Now, it faces competition from the biggest name around: Reliance has entered into the segment, with its subsidiary Tira. It has to put in a lot of work to defend its turf — will it be up to the challenge? Mint's senior editor Madhurima Nandy and assistant editor Suneera Tandon explore.
🥊 Nykaa's IPO had laid out a path for many other tech companies — namely, the dozens (hundreds?) of fintechs operating in India. Bolstered by the emergence UPI and the wide acceptance of digital payments since 2016, plenty of startups came up with innovative solutions and product-market fits to fit into the financial services sector in India. And then came the regulator: the RBI decided to take a closer look at the burgeoning sector, and placed some protective regulations that throttled a lot of innovation in the sector. Mint's fintech reporter Arti Singh does a deep dive into the challenges faced by the fintechs, especially their struggle to get an NBFC licence to continue their work.
👟 Perhaps the struggling fintechs should have focused on solving a more essential need for people, like shoes. But are Air Jordans, the eloquent sneakers worn by Michael Jordan and intended for sport necessarily essential? Depends on who you ask. Retailing anywhere between ₹9,000 and ₹25,000, with re-sale prices going up to a few lakhs, Jordans have become very coveted — especially among India's youth. How India Lives charts out why these shoes are still relevant some 20 years after Jordan played his last game, and why your teenaged kids might be clamouring for a pair.
Author's note: I'm not a teenager anymore, but at any given point in time, I too am clamouring for a pair of Jordans.
🚗 I'll end this week's edition of Best of the Week with a couple of pieces around a car that has caught my intrigue: the MG Comet. This tiny, two-door hatchback is an EV that might just be perfect for an Indian commuter's needs. Mint's resident autohead Sumant Banerji writes an explainer on if the launch of the Comet will usher in more 2-door cars in India.
🔌 Mint's auto correspondent Alisha Sachdev also wrote an opinion piece outlining the use-case for small EVs in India. This line in particular holds very true: "people in India don’t buy a car for 99% of their use cases, but for the 1% use case that they’ll hardly ever find themselves in". I'd strongly urge you to read the rest of the piece.
If you have any thoughts, ideas, or feedback on our journalism (or subscription), please feel free to write to me (shashwat.mohanty@htdigital.in). We're a perpetually evolving news product, so any and every input is appreciated!
Best,
Shashwat Mohanty
Assistant Editor
Subscriber Experience Team