A $500 Dog Bed for Humans? Sounds About Right

To make their homes as cozy as possible, people are taking inspiration from their lazy pets.
Danielle Turchiano has worked from home for years, often on the couch. A few weeks ago, she shifted to an even cushier workspace: a human dog bed.
“It’s been very comfortable and very productive, oddly enough," says Turchiano, a 39-year-old Los Angeles-based public-relations and marketing consultant.
It’s exactly what it sounds like: a huge padded oval that looks like a plush life raft. It sits on the floor and is big enough for people to lie in for naps or reading, nearly 6 feet long. A startup called Plufl started shipping what it calls “the world’s first dog bed for humans" last December. Many cheaper dupes have cropped up on Amazon and elsewhere.
This holiday season, Plufl’s $499 flagship topped many a wish list. Google’s annual holiday 100 roundup, which showcases the top-trending gifts, listed human dog beds alongside Stanley water bottles and smart TVs. Interest in the cozy beds jumped 1,650% in 2023, Google said—not entirely a coincidence since they made their debut in the last month of 2022.
Some early Plufl customers were pet parents who wanted a place to cuddle with their four-legged friends, but many buyers keep them as pet-free zones.
“It rose in popularity in part because it’s a brand new way for doting pet owners to fuss over and spend quality time with their furry friends," says Stephanie Horton, senior director of global commerce marketing at Google.
Cozy Town
Plufl is quickly taking on a Snuggie-like cult stature. It comes in multiple colors, weighs 25 pounds, is machine washable and includes straps for easy transport. It’s often on sale.
It started as a Kickstarter project in April 2022, receiving more than $290,000 from backers and an additional $130,000 on Indiegogo. That October, Plufl’s co-founders, Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita, successfully presented the product on ABC’s “Shark Tank." The company now has more than 10,000 customers, Kinoshita says.
Michael Steer, a 41-year-old founder of a mortgage compliance company, was gifted a Plufl last December. It took him a few weeks to open it, as he was thinking, “What am I going to do with a human dog bed?" he says.
Now, the Plufl is set up in his home office in Dallas. He says he sits in it most days, meditating for about 10 to 20 minutes and then taking a 20 to 30 minute nap before finishing up the workday.
“It just makes for a really good environment where I’m relaxed and at peace," Steer says.
Over the years, bean bags, inflatable furniture and foam-filled poufs have had their stints in American living rooms, while Snuggies, Slankets, Comfys and other wearable blankets have enjoyed moments of popularity. “We think this is a product that could really be in every household," Silverman says.
Dog beds, the kind for actual dogs, are still far more popular than the human variety. While pet-supply chain Petco does sell matching holiday pajamas for pets and their owners, it doesn’t sell dog beds for people, or typically anything this large. The biggest dog beds are just over 4 feet in length, and cost around $135.
Silverman says his company isn’t just selling really big dog beds, however. In addition to the larger size, Plufl has a memory-foam base and pillow bolsters, he says.
No dogs allowed?
Annita Hereford-Crump was always a little jealous of her 8-year-old Yorkie, Bentley, when he got to lounge in his dog bed.
So when the 48-year-old IT senior manager in San Antonio came across Plufl’s Kickstarter page last winter, she decided to order two. She considers it even more comfortable than her couch—as do her husband and daughter. Someone is usually lounging in a Plufl.
But there’s one rule: Bentley isn’t allowed on it.
“He knows better, but he will try to sneak a way in it every now and then," she says.
Simon Tung originally sent a Plufl link to his wife as a joke—and then she told him it looked really comfortable. One problem: Their apartment was too small for it.
The 42-year-old co-founder of a New York bakery bought one in July and shipped it to his in-laws’ home. Now, when they visit, he takes a nap in it.
“They market it as the human dog bed but I’m like yo, dogs live a good life," says Tung.
He admits, however, he’s more of a cat person. “We could throw a couple of my cats in there," he says. “I think they’d enjoy it."
A happy accident
A few weeks ago, Sheridan Guerrette received a massive package. It turned out to be a human dog bed mailed to her parents’ home by accident. It isn’t a Plufl but one of the cheaper knockoffs.
Guerrette isn’t complaining about the shipping snafu, even if it might have been a misorder from a former significant other, as she suspects.
When the rest of her family visits, she often sits in the human dog bed with her two medium-size dogs, Dino and Shadow—and any other dogs her family members bring with them.
“It’s one of those gifts where it’s kind of a gag gift, but you’re going to get a lot of use out of it too," says the 27-year-old co-founder of a mental-health startup. “Once you lay in it once, you’re just like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m going to use this way more than I thought.’"