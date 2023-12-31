A cultural guide to new year’s resolutions
SummaryNew year’s resolutions can be ill-advised. It may be a natural time to assess your life, but it is also a febrile, maudlin and frequently inebriated one
“Every man hath two birth-days," proclaimed Charles Lamb, a Romantic essayist, in 1821: his personal one and New Year’s Day. “It is that from which all date their time," Lamb wrote, “and count upon what is left". The turn of the year was an occasion to “encounter pell-mell with past disappointments". But it was also a prompt to look forward to the years that remained to him, which seemed to pass ever more quickly.