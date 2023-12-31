A cultural guide to new year’s resolutions

Booze is a central theme, either as the subject of the resolution or the spur for it. At the close of 1661, for instance, Samuel Pepys recorded in his diary that he had sworn a “solemn oath" to abstain from wine. He did for a few weeks, finding he spent less money and frittered away less time “in idle company". But he couldn’t keep it up and by February was hitting the bottle again. Likewise the heroine of “Bridget Jones’s Diary" resolves to drink less and “stop talking total nonsense to strangers". She struggles on both counts.