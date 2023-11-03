Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Sets Move to Miami After Decades in Seattle
SummaryThe move back to his childhood home is an emotional one, the billionaire said.
Amazon.com founder and former Chief Executive Jeff Bezos plans to relocate to Miami after almost three decades in Seattle, where the online retailer grew into one of the world’s largest companies.
