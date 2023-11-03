Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Sets Move to Miami After Decades in Seattle

Amazon.com founder and former Chief Executive Jeff Bezos plans to relocate to Miami after almost three decades in Seattle, where the online retailer grew into one of the world’s largest companies.

Thursday evening, Bezos posted on Instagram that his parents recently moved back to Miami, where he graduated from high school in 1982. He praised his time in Seattle but said it was an emotional decision.

“I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami," he wrote, referring to his partner, Lauren Sánchez. He also included an old video, taken by his father, of the younger Bezos giving a tour of Amazon’s first office location. Instagram is owned by Meta Platforms.

Bezos also pointed to his spaceflight company Blue Origin increasingly shifting its operations to Cape Canaveral on the east coast of Florida. That company, based outside of Seattle, is planning on launching its first orbital mission next year.

Bezos, who has purchased property in Miami this year, famously started Amazon out of his garage in the Seattle area and kept the company based there. Through its growth, the company contributed to making the region home to some of the 21st century’s most notable corporate names including Microsoft, Starbucks and T-Mobile US. In the process, Bezos became one of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

Write to Thomas Gryta at Thomas.Gryta@wsj.com