The change occurs in the operationalisation of certain principles. For instance, one of the strands he pursued for a long time was that the Depressed Classes (as Dalits were described in the 1930s-40s and in Ambedkar’s writings) required assured political representation. Initially, he talked about separate electorates, then joint electorates, and then separate electorates again. Ultimately, he had to accept the scheme of joint electorates that were decided through the Poona Pact. However, his stand did not change as the principle of separate assured representation for Scheduled Castes remained. The changes were in how it should be operationalised, depending on the circumstances and opportunities available. Incremental progress may be beneficial and the philosophy of pragmatism, which is reflected in his overall approach, is a sort of experimental approach where one reflects on the experience and decides on the course of action. This pragmatic method is very much there in his political thought, and it has been called opportunism, but it is not opportunism.