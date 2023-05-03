At a sunny beachside lunch earlier this month, concierge Bambi Grimotes was sketching an itinerary for a short stay at Palm Heights, a boutique hotel here in the Cayman Islands. Bambi—whom guests refer to mononymously, as they would Madonna—is the hotel’s master of ceremonies, whose job it is to hang out with vacationers, host monthly dinner parties and MC its increasingly packed Saturday karaoke night.

“You would probably need some sort of massage," he said, estimating that most guests need two days for their nervous systems to submit to the slowed-down pace of Palm Heights. “My goal is for you to feel rich. That’s how I feel. Rich."

Leaving the restaurant, one guest posed against some of the hotel’s greenery while her friend used an iPhone tripod to photograph her. “When you’re a guest, you think the staff is the cast," Mr. Grimotes said, “but really, the guests are the cast."

With that cast comes the set. Los Angeles’s Sunset Tower has its gauzy pink curtains, and the deep red exterior of Positano’s Le Sirenuse is a social-media staple. But in the case of Palm Heights, it’s the hotel’s yellow beach umbrellas and matching striped towels. They take center stage in actress Chloë Sevigny’s New Year’s Instagram post, Bella Hadid’s post-jet ski selfies, and even in paparazzi shots of model Emily Ratajkowski and comedian Eric André at the beach. When stars go on vacation, they often don’t want people to know where they are, but posting from Palm Heights seems almost obligatory for those who stay. (Representatives for Ms. Hadid, Ms. Ratajkowski and Mr. André declined to comment.)

Beverly Nguyen, a stylist and store owner in New York, started seeing the posts in early 2022. “When you see things happening on the internet or on Instagram, there’s always the photo everybody takes," she said.

“I kept seeing those yellow stripes on Instagram," said Ms. Sevigny. “I was like, what is this chic place? Why is everybody going there?"

The hotel’s ascent to Instagram ubiquity started about three years ago. Palm Heights opened in October 2019 but was closed to the public from March 2020 to late 2021, in keeping with the Caymans’ strict Covid protocols. A small group of people, including designer Raul Lopez of the cult brand Luar and Pierre Serrão, co-founder of the culinary collective Ghetto Gastro, spent months isolating at the hotel during that time, posting throughout.

Palm Heights is the first hotel project of its founder, Gabriella Khalil, a stylish and well-connected designer and creative director who lives between New York, London and the Caymans and whose family works in property development. She and her family own the hotel. “I have the biggest girl crush on her," said Mélanie Masarin, the founder of nonalcoholic aperitif Ghia, which the hotel offers. “She looks like Princess Jasmine and she is so elegant."

At the end of 2021, Ms. Masarin went to Palm Heights for a weekend celebrating New Year’s and the island’s reopening. She was pleasantly surprised to find that about 20 of her friends—most of whom, like Ms. Masarin, have significant social-media followings—were also there. Two of them, Sky Ting yoga instructor Krissy Jones and Nike trainer Kirsty Godso, taught workout classes. Another, Amrit Tietz, DJ’d. Ms. Masarin provided drinks. “Everything is perfect and everyone knows your name," said Ms. Masarin, who is a supplier of the hotel and received a free stay.

Hotels the world over invite influencer guests for discounted or free stays. But the invite list curated by Ms. Khalil and her staff is dominated by those who can play a role: a high-profile chef to host a lamb roast on the beach, or a musician to perform at the Halloween ball. These “friends of the property," as Palm Heights calls them, receive preferred rates. The result is a revolving door of artists, entrepreneurs and creative types posting yellow-umbrella-dotted photos—helping make an island better known for its mega-resorts and tax laws into a see-and-be-seen enclave for millennials and Gen Z.

“I really took it personally that I hadn’t been invited yet," said the model Paloma Elsesser. “I was like, ‘What am I, chopped liver?’" Ms. Elsesser has now been three times, including to shoot a campaign for the fashion label Marni.

Ms. Nguyen, the New York stylist, finally went too, as part of a trip in 2022 hosted by the swimwear brand Matteau and beauty line Costa Brazil. (Ms. Elsesser was also part of that trip, which was paid for by the two brands and the hotel.) When she got back, she tried to book a trip on her own dime, but rooms were sold out. She has plans to return in May.

In comparison to upscale hotel chains like the Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton, Palm Heights offers a less stuffy version of hospitality that appeals to millennials who like luxury travel, Ms. Nguyen said. Prices for a one-bedroom suite start at around $550 and reach an excess of $3,000; two beds start in the low to mid $2,000s and can top $10,000. Each of the 52 rooms in the hotel—part of a former Hyattthat was damaged by Hurricane Ivan in 2004—is a suite.

“I didn’t feel like we were totally cool enough to be there," said Chloe Rose Schwartz, a wardrobe stylist in Vero Beach, Fla., who went to Palm Heights with her husband last year. But they found that the staff was welcoming despite their lack of influencer status.

Ms. Khalil said she wants the hotel to evoke the feeling of being at a friend’s beach house in a fabulous locale. A listening room on the ground floor has Ojas speakers, a custom Lucite piano by Edelweiss and a de Sede modular sofa wrapping around the space. Decades-old issues of magazines like Interview and Architectural Digest are available in a nearby library.

There are also elements that wouldn’t be found at any friend’s home, including four restaurant and bar spaces overseen by chef Jake Tyler Brodsky, an Eleven Madison Park alum in a logo-patterned Gucci cap and nose ring. A planned expansion will add a spa inspired by ancient gardens, an over 20,000-square-foot gym complex and a nightclub. And a “Pillow Menu" in each room offers pillows of varying shapes and firmness, including a coconut aromatherapy memory foam option.

A rotating group of artists and athletes lead retreats and do residencies at the hotel. An exercise class might be led by an Olympian or a celebrity Pilates instructor like Liana Levi. Lying on their striped towel, guests could spot an artist like Gab Bois at work, making a beach umbrella from fallen palm fronds.

Even the in-room extras send a signal to a certain type of in-the-know consumer. For a time, the staff uniforms were made by luxury fashion brand Bode before Ms. Khalil realized how frequently they needed to be replaced and how expensive that would be. (The hotel also sent its old beach towels to Bode, which recycled them into $800 terry jackets, currently sold out online.)

Ms. Levi was teaching Pilates at Palm Heights while the second season of HBO’s resort satire “The White Lotus" was airing. “I wouldn’t say it was ‘White Lotus’ vibes, but they’re living on an island, you know?" said Ms. Levi. “There are a lot of really fabulous gay men, you want to be best friends with them."

“There’s this sense that you can be yourself here," Ms. Khalil said. “You can be a little extra, you can go dance on the beach."

At sunset, no one danced. But one guest played a singing bowl, while others posed for photos against a purple-hued, Instagram-ready sunset.