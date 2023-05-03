At Instagram’s Favorite Hotel, the Other Guests Are Part of the Draw

With that cast comes the set. Los Angeles’s Sunset Tower has its gauzy pink curtains, and the deep red exterior of Positano’s Le Sirenuse is a social-media staple. But in the case of Palm Heights, it’s the hotel’s yellow beach umbrellas and matching striped towels. They take center stage in actress Chloë Sevigny’s New Year’s Instagram post, Bella Hadid’s post-jet ski selfies, and even in paparazzi shots of model Emily Ratajkowski and comedian Eric André at the beach. When stars go on vacation, they often don’t want people to know where they are, but posting from Palm Heights seems almost obligatory for those who stay. (Representatives for Ms. Hadid, Ms. Ratajkowski and Mr. André declined to comment.)