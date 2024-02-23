Behind the Byline | Vivek Kaul and the art of Easynomics

On his writing process

If you are interested in writing, you write better and faster. There is no other process, in my view. I have been writing for 20 years now and practice is the only thing that has made my work better. When you write so much you get more clarity of thought and that also helps with writing quickly. But again, it comes with practice. An 800-word piece I take 45 minutes to churn out now, used to be a week-long task for me in my early days. It’s all because of practice.