Are journalists good explainers? In other words, if you want a better understanding of an issue, would you turn to a journalist or a news organisation?

It turns out the answer could be: yes! Here’s why:

People generally turn to news organisations or journalists when they want to know what’s new and interesting. At least, that’s what journalists are supposed to do – tell you the most important news. However, the tectonic shift in recent years of information coming to us from nearly everywhere, and nearly all the time, has diminished the novelty and importance of news in our lives.

Also, journalists rarely have an advantage when it comes to breaking or reporting just the news. That’s because most stakeholders or characters in the news, whether they’re political, businesses or significant leaders/personalities, are able to directly reach their audiences via social channels, distributed platforms and online communities. It’s also because the tools of communication (and their costs) have become much more accessible.

The result is journalists have little value to offer in reporting just the news (hold on, I’m not concluding that journalists are useless).

The other result is that we are living through an information overload. We are constantly bombarded from various sources across touch points. Think email newsletters, app notifications, direct messages on social media, targeted banner ads or ads in your social feeds, hoardings on highways, and a lot more.

During the course of this infodemic or information deluge, people have either reduced some of their news consumption or cut down their news consumption completely. Experts call it ‘news fatigue’. I call it reducing the noise. It’s only natural that when we have something in excess that we start to reduce our consumption of it or become numb to it. [Another app notification? Hmmm… shrug.]

So how did we get here and what drives us to stay in the know?

Everyone who is drawn to the news is innately curious. The nature of our societies and the way we’ve evolved over time makes us want to keep in touch with what’s going on around us, especially with things that we relate to – our people, our communities, our passions and our aspirations.

Yuval Noah Harari, the historian and author, says this is among our chief evolutionary attributes as a species – to be in the know, to share gossip and tell stories. However, as we became more connected and came to live in an information saturated world, we started wanting something else: distilled signals from the noise.

Time grows in value in economies and societies that are shifting forward fast. As India presses ahead with its economic growth journey, we understand the needs of those who are part of this movement are also shifting. You are not interested in knowing everything. You are, in fact, desirous of editing out unnecessary aspects from your information diet. And we get that.

At Mint we are constantly trying to evolve and keep up with your needs. We’ve come up with new formats to deliver the news to you. Often it could be explanations dressed up as news. This is what we call Mint Primers and Mint Explainers – our brands of explanatory journalism. We usually do this to demystify something or provide that one crucial missing element for most news stories: context. We also innovated our storytelling mix to meet another need: deep insights and data about the topics we cover. This is delivered via Mint Plain Facts, our data-rich visual reporting and analysis pieces.

Our analytics (your behaviour) show us that Explainers, Primers or Plain Facts about an aspect, are often more engaging than the news stories themselves. This is counterintuitive, but it is unsurprising. It indicates to us that you’re seeking to know why something matters or understand it more deeply. We call it the‘so what?’ of a news story.

Over time, we’ve realised that our distinct advantage as a publication is to provide superior context and meaning to many important happenings around us. Sensemaking or providing context is a strong reason for people to read us. So is service journalism – articles that provide you a way to better live your life. Our journalists aren’t experts, but many of them come quite close. They track sectors, companies and issues over long periods of time, which enables them to see threads or connect the dots in ways that others seldom can.

Many of our reporters and writers are also constantly in touch with leading experts in their fields. These are some of the ways in which we bring you a deeper understanding of what’s going on in business and current affairs.

As you see off the year this weekend and look ahead to 2024, take a few moments to peruse the best of our Primers, Explainers and Plain Facts. We also have a bonus collection: Mint Markets in Review for the enthusiastic investors amongst you folk (We also launched a new markets home page this month!). We believe our selection of stories has been designed to meet your needs. We applied a combination of selection criteria: the importance of that story or aspect to the Indian growth story, the editorial effort that went into it, and how engaging it was for you, our readers. Please let us know what you feel.

Our Best-of Collections for 2023

The Best of Mint Primer 2023 is our collection of one of our most popular sections. A Mint Primer, as the name suggests, is a quick way to understand an issue. It has a typical five-questions-and-answers format, which ensures that if you spend five minutes reading it, it will be time well spent. I’ve heard anecdotally that students compiled Mint Primers into a volume and used this to prepare for the UPSC (civil services) exams!

Mint’s Best Explainers 2023 were also really popular. Unlike Primers, our explainers use a more free flowing format. But they do something similar – unpack important information and deconstruct complex happenings. Explainers are our more recent offering, and because we use them to react quickly to the news cycle, we’ve seen them become more relevant with time.

Plain Facts is a unique offering from Mint. The joke around them is that they are for the nerds amongst us. But in all seriousness, reading a Plain Facts piece is like taking a multivitamin tablet for your mind. It’ll leave you buzzing with deep, original insights; and give you plenty for your next macro view or cafe conversation. Tune in to our data-rich visual journalism and welcome to the nerd zone!

Mint Markets in Review for 2023 is our collection of top markets perspectives, interviews, investing ideas and reportage. It has been a big year for India’s capital markets and there’s much to know. This bonus list, curated by my colleague Shashwat Mohanty, contains our top markets articles – not to be missed for the active or passive investor in each of you. What it delivers: key signals and ingredients that went into 2023’s investing cycles and what to expect in the year(s) ahead.

We hope these collections bring you a healthy perspective on the most important stories and trends from the year gone by. We also hope this helps you meaningfully shape your perspectives on what the year ahead holds for us. And most importantly, we commit to keep innovating and bringing you the signals that enable you to ask better questions.

That’s all for this week.

We hope you enjoyed this special edition of our newsletter. Please share your feedback on our curation, journalism or product or any aspect that relates to Mint. You can write to me at nikhil.k@livemint.com or feedback@livemint.com.

Thank you for your time and here’s wishing you a happy and prosperous 2024!

