Best of the Week | A colonial sport in ‘the land of the free’Siddharth Sharma
Best of the Week, 15 June: New government, independent movies and Cricket in the USA
Last Sunday, a vibrant crowd of about 30,000 filled the newly erected Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium in New York to witness one of the greatest rivalries in world sports. It was a clash between Rohit Sharma’s India, adorned in blue and (orange), and Babar Azam's Pakistan. This high-octane match marked cricket’s grand debut on American soil.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message