Best of the Week | An ode to stories — and the unsung heroes behind them

We all love great content, don’t we? Whether it’s a big-budget theatrical release or a compelling web series on an OTT platform, whether it’s a multi-season drama or a quiet 20-minute short film—there’s something incredibly satisfying about discovering quality storytelling. It gives us a reason to pause, unwind, and sometimes, to connect with loved ones—family, friends, or even someone special.

As a child, my movie-watching was limited, but I still found my escapes—often through my cousins, who were the first friends my family gave me. As I grew older, my love for cinema deepened. So much so, I no longer waited for company—I began watching films alone in theaters. That’s when I discovered the joy of solitude, or as we call it now, "a date with self." I’ve lost track of how many films I’ve enjoyed solo, and now, with OTT offering endless options, my weekends are unapologetically dedicated to binge-watching.

As viewers, we are often the best judges of what works and what doesn’t. We are drawn to stories we can relate to, performances that move us, and direction that captivates us. But for me, writing is the heart of it all. While platforms like IMDb give us a space to rate and voice our opinions, how often do we stop and consider the very foundation of a great film or series?

Take a film like Brahmastra: Part One. Despite boasting some of Bollywood's biggest stars—Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and even Shah Rukh Khan—it failed to hold the audience’s attention. Why? In my view, it’s simple: the writing didn’t deliver.

We celebrate actors, directors, and producers, and rightly so. But what about the writers—the ones who build the very worlds we escape into? Are they being paid fairly? Are they given the recognition they deserve?

I’m not sure if this article is a call for justice or simply a quiet reflection. But if even one person in the industry reads this and reconsiders the value of good writing, I’ll consider it a small win.

On to the best of Mint’s work from this week.

Architects of storytelling In Superboys of Malegaon, a writer yells, “Writer baap hota hai,” a bitter truth that often goes unnoticed in showbiz.

Writers are the heart of every story, yet in today’s OTT and film landscape, they’re the most overlooked. From long delays in payment to juggling multiple projects just to stay afloat, being a screenwriter today is more about hustle than honour. Despite the glamour, even top writers earn a fraction of what actors make, and many projects falter before they even hit the floor. Development fees? Almost a thing of the past. What’s worse, scripts are now being shaped to satisfy MBA suits, not audiences. Storytelling can’t be templated, and creativity doesn’t thrive in spreadsheets.

So here’s a question the industry must confront: If the writer is the foundation, why is their house always on shaky ground? Read the full report by Lata Jha.

Tata Capital’s IPO After years of flying under the radar, Tata Capital is gearing up for its public debut, potentially becoming Tata Group’s first listed financial services arm. The company has confidentially filed its draft IPO papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), eyeing a ₹15,000– ₹18,000 crore issue—among the largest in the sector.

This marks only the third IPO from the $365 billion Tata empire in 25 years. The move follows a 2022 Reserve Bank of India directive mandating large NBFCs like Tata Capital to go public by 2025. Despite being late to the party—compared to peers like Reliance and Aditya Birla—the Tata name is expected to bring strong credibility. Read more.

Gold shines, buyers pause Gold prices may be glittering, but buyers are hitting the brakes. With prices surging over 6% in just a week—and 30% in a year—Indian consumers are holding out, hoping for a dip before Akshaya Tritiya on 30 April. The slowdown is visible: MCX gold futures are trading at a discount to bank rates, signalling muted demand.

Industry estimates peg the drop at 40–50%, even as jewellers hope higher prices will offset the fall in volume. With global financial jitters, a shaky dollar, and spiking bond yields driving the rally, the big question is—will gold cool off in time for the festive sparkle? Find out.

India is growth-focussed despite trade turbulence Despite global trade tensions and looming US tariffs, the Indian government remains confident that its FY26 growth and budget targets will stay on track. A normal monsoon, stable oil prices, and a temporary pause on US tariff hikes offer breathing room. The finance ministry projects a 10.1% nominal GDP growth, while real GDP is expected between 6.3–6.8%, in line with the Economic Survey. RBI’s recent 25 bps rate cut and continued public capex are set to support growth momentum. With low export dependence, India is better shielded from external shocks compared to its peers. As long as domestic demand holds and inflation stays in check, the government sees little reason to revise its fiscal math. Read more.

Gensol saga: From billionaire dreams to fraud allegations Anmol Singh Jaggi once harboured ambitions of becoming the first billionaire in his family. Today, he and his brother Puneet find themselves at the heart of a securities fraud investigation.

Sebi has barred both from Gensol Engineering, alleging they siphoned off ₹262 crore in EV loan funds through a web of shell transactions—used for luxury purchases, real estate, and personal investments.

The company allegedly forged lender documents to hide loan defaults and misled rating agencies. Gensol’s stock has nosedived 89% from its 52-week high. Once a poster child for e-mobility, the company now faces forensic audits, regulatory scrutiny, and a shattered reputation. Read more.

Financial reports to get a makeover! Get ready for a cleaner, smarter way to read corporate earnings.

Starting April 2027, Indian companies—both listed and large unlisted—will overhaul how they present financial statements under a proposed new rule, IndAS 118, which aligns with the global IFRS 18 standard.

So, what’s changing? Income and expenses will now be neatly classified into three categories: operating, investing, and financing. That means the profit & loss statement will be far easier to decode. And those often-misleading “adjusted” metrics companies love to highlight outside the books? They’ll now be included in the audited financials.

The goal: greater transparency, better analysis, and sharper investor decisions. But companies need to move fast—by 2027, even past year numbers will require a restated format. The countdown has begun. Read more.

India-EU FTA talks heat up As global trade grapples with rising protectionism, India and the EU are accelerating negotiations on their long-delayed free trade agreement.

The buzz? A classic trade-off: Indian textiles for European spirits. India may agree to slash its steep 150% duty on premium alcohol, while the EU could eliminate tariffs on Indian textiles—concessions already extended to Bangladesh under existing trade arrangements.

For India’s apparel industry, the deal could be transformative—potentially doubling exports and generating up to 700,000 jobs. For European distillers, it promises easier access to a booming Indian market. But the big question remains: can the agreement strike the right balance between protection and opportunity?

All eyes are now on the next round of talks in Delhi on 11 May. Read more.

Are Thar camels vanishing? Karna Ram isn’t just a camel herder—he’s the soul of a fading tradition.

A proud Raika from Rajasthan, Ram once left it all behind for a job in Pune. Two months later, he was back, rebuilding his herd one camel at a time. Today, he earns ₹30,000 a month selling camel milk—but the future looks fragile.

Camel numbers in India have plunged 76% since the '90s. With trade bans, shrinking grazing land, and low milk prices, camel herding is dying. Globally, camels are thriving. In India? They're vanishing.

Ram says he won’t pass this life on to his son. If he’s the last camel whisperer, we may be witnessing the end of an era. Read more.

What market holidays really mean! Indian markets may have missed a global rally—sparked by Trump’s tariff pause—due to a holiday, but they quickly caught up. The Sensex jumped 4.5% in a shortened trading week. So was it just a lucky break, or is there a pattern here?

A Mint analysis reveals that in nearly 60% of three-day trading weeks since 2011, markets have posted gains—only to often give them back the following week. Analysts say it’s not the calendar that drives these moves, but a mix of global cues, investor positioning, and market sentiment.

Short weeks can amplify sharp swings, especially when global news flows in during the break. But they also heighten the risk of being blindsided by overseas shocks. The takeaway? Don’t mistake quiet screens for a calm market—volatility often waits just beyond the long weekend. Read more.

Could Infosys hold promise in FY26? Infosys joined the ranks of IT majors falling short of Q4 revenue expectations, reporting a 3.5% decline in constant currency terms. Seasonal weakness, deal delays, and lower pass-through revenue were key culprits.

Yet, compared to TCS and Wipro, Infosys appears better placed for FY26. There were no major deal ramp-downs, March volumes turned positive, and the company bagged $2.6 billion in large deals—most of them net new. Its FY26 revenue guidance of 0–3% signals caution, but also a quiet confidence in recovery.

Margins took a knock from wage hikes and recent acquisitions, but may bounce back with cost optimizations and a drop in pass-through billing. The stock has held steady, and if macro conditions improve, Infosys could well be the comeback kid of Indian IT. Read more.

