At a dinner gathering this week, I went to wash my hands ahead of partaking in the food. We were gathered at my cousin’s house in one of Bangalore’s new apartment complexes built by Prestige developers towards the north of the city — a part of town where real estate prices have shot up over the past decade for a variety of factors, including the location of the Kempegowda International Airport.

The apartment community felt wholesome — it has a great mix of residents — with about 600 living units. The view from the 19th floor was lovely. The food was spectacular (my cousin is a trained pastry chef)! But there was one thing amiss that evening: the water supply.

My cousin’s home had a candlelit powder room with scented soap and moisturiser. But as I opened the tap, hardly anything came out. When I asked my cousin about it, she said, "yes, our community too is experiencing water shortage".

We had everything that evening, including plenty to eat and drink. But not enough water to wash our hands and plates.

The acute shortage of water across neighbourhoods in Bangalore is very real this year. An expert reasons that it is to do with the draining of two major lakes on the city’s eastern side — Varthur and Bellandur — that have kept the city’s underground aquifers underfed.

Bangalore and its surroundings are a rainwater-fed civilisation. The nearest river, the Cauvery, is about 100 kilometres away, and can only meet the city’s water needs partially. Otherwise, water supply and management is a function of rainfall and groundwater.

India is one of the world’s most ‘water-stressed’ countries. What’s happening in Bangalore this summer is merely a symptom of a larger fresh water crisis across India’s towns and cities. My colleagues in Mint’s data team give us a broader reality check with this series of charts on various vectors of water and its availability. This includes groundwater exploitation in each district, water purity, water demand by purpose (or use) and levels in wells.

What might the future of farming look like? What does the present feature with regards to using cutting edge technology for farm work? Drone farming seems to have become economically viable in parts of northern India. Mint’s agriculture expert Sayantan Bera takes a deep dive into the costs and benefits (and risks) of using drones to spray various compounds on fields. Read this piece for an overview of the swift changes in India’s agritech landscape.

Electoral Bonds made big news this past week. The Supreme Court of India made a landmark ruling last month in which the scheme was declared unconstitutional. The apex court followed up with the State Bank of India and asked it to release all the data to the public forthwith.

Megha Engineering (a Hyderabad-based infrastructure group), Future Gaming and Hotel Services (owned by lottery businessman Santiago Martin), and Reliance Industries-backed Qwik Supply Chain emerged as the top political donors. The BJP was the top beneficiary among the parties. Mint’s data team and our partners at howindialives.com analysed the electoral bond data to reveal which companies contributed to which parties.

How did a company buy electoral bonds worth ₹186 Cr when it had only ₹3 Cr of income? Read about the curious case of Madanlal Ltd, a company connected to MKJ Enterprises and the Keventers Group. All of these companies donated to parties via the electoral bonds scheme. Our partners at howindialives.com explained that, “Before 2017, the Companies Act allowed companies to donate to political parties, but within limits. Companies could donate up to 7.5% of the three-year average of their net profit." They added that this meant that “companies needed to be cumulatively profitable over three years to be able to make donations." But the new electoral bonds regime did away with profitability or disclosures. Read this article to understand why the electoral bonds scheme gave rise to such problematic corporate governance issues.

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) act was supposed to protect homebuyers. But it seems to have failed at its sole purpose. Mint Money’s Aprajita Sharma spoke with homebuyers, developers and experts to understand whether the law that was brought about to make investing in real estate safer is actually working. A fine piece on how legislative intent translates into the real world and how citizens have to cope with it. If you’re a homeowner or are thinking about becoming one, this is something to watch out for.

The results of the recent Sebi-mandated stress tests on mid-cap and small-cap mutual funds are out. One thing is clear: investors need to be wary. But specifically about what? Our Mint Money team members Neil Borate and Jash Kriplani try to decode this puzzle. This Mint Primer explains why the stress test was done, what methodology was employed, what this means for investors and what your future investing strategy could be for small-cap and mid-cap mutual funds.

Auto correspondent Alisha Sachdev tells us why anchor investors are bullish about Ola Electric’s upcoming IPO. The secret appears to be the battery technology that is powering the electric automaker’s public issue plans. Singapore-based Eastspring and UK-based Pictet are among investors which have shown interest. A key component being built into Ola’s battery tech includes longer ranges, quicker charging, and better overall performance. Read Alisha’s exclusive report for a look under the hood of Ola Electric.

Nehal Chaliawala and Ram Sahgal reported that mutual fund managers bullishly invested in ICICI Securities, even though the brokerage company wants to delist. This delisting (if it goes through) includes a share swap with ICICI Bank, which owns a majority in its broking arm. Interestingly, these mutual funds didn’t own any shares of ICICI Securities before this announcement in June 2023. But they owned shares in ICICI Bank. The crux of this story is that the delisting is unlikely to happen and that is why the funds seem to be buying shares of the brokerage firm. Read this piece for the complete picture.

The Tata group’s parent company, Tata Sons will offload shares in its flagship subsidiary, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to raise a billion dollars. Sneha Shah and Mayur Bhalerao reported that the conglomerate plans to do this for a variety of factors, including investing in new business areas (semiconductors and e-commerce) as well as to keep its regulatory compliances to a minimum.

Mergers are never easy. And they can be especially messy (and sensitive) on two major aspects: people and culture. Anu Sharma and Devina Sengupta unpack the prospects and challenges facing the Tata Group (no less) in folding four airlines into two. The Tata group plans to merge its full-service airlines Air India and Vistara into one, and combine low-fare carriers Air India Express and AIX Connect (formerly Air Asia India) into another. While Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India, said the group is not in a hurry, aviation is a tough business with tight margins. Efficiencies that could be unlocked from mergers will be urgently sought.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) began last night. IPL is not only a cricketing spectacle, but also full of advertisements and Varuni Kholsa reported that the Indian Premier League (IPL) that began last night, isn’t so hot with advertisers this summer. One might imagine that this could be because of a l0t of cricket in general, including last year’s Men’s Cricket World Cup, the upcoming T20 World Cup, the just concluded Women’s Premier League and more. But Varuni’s piece goes a few layers deeper – she speaks to three industry insiders – to reveal advertiser sentiment and their economic outlook for consumer spending.

