Best of the Week, 23 March: empty taps, electoral bonds, and IPL's ad prices
At a dinner gathering this week, I went to wash my hands ahead of partaking in the food. We were gathered at my cousin’s house in one of Bangalore’s new apartment complexes built by Prestige developers towards the north of the city — a part of town where real estate prices have shot up over the past decade for a variety of factors, including the location of the Kempegowda International Airport.