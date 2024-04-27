Best of the Week | Beware, scams galore!

Dear reader, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You read all the headlines. You pride yourself on your strong passwords. You never think it'll happen to you.

Yet, it did.

A couple of weeks ago, I was targeted by a few scammers who pretended to be officials from Fedex as well as the Mumbai Cyber Crime department. I ended up being on call with them for more than two hours, assuming that my Aadhar number was used to send drugs from Bombay to Taiwan.

By the time I realised it was a scam, I had unfortunately shared a few of my personal documents. This was an elaborate scam—an automated phone call, multiple people involved, a man in a police uniform on video call with you, and even faked documents with a CBI letterhead.

All of this seemed very real to me

You always think it would never happen to you, but it does. Even as a business journalist!

There's another scam going around, with the scammers pretending they are from Trai. I'd advise maximum caution against believing any such calls, but I know just how gullible anyone can get.

With that word of caution, here's Mint's best works from the week gone by:

📶 Last week, Taylor Swift released a much-anticipated album. If you're wondering why we're talking about pop music in a business publication, it's because the world's biggest music act today has implications that are that wide. When Swift toured Singapore earlier this year, telecom operators saw dollar signs: fans visiting from across the world opted to buy a 5G pass for a few days. These plans are possible through ‘network slicing’, a bandwidth taylor-ed (sorry!) for new but temporary users. Telecom writer Gulveen Aulakh uncovers the entire system, created for a once-in-a-while event like Taylor Swift's concerts that could power monetisation for 5G like never before.

🚰 Last month, Bengaluru underwent a severe water crisis. We even wrote about it in Best of the Week. A lot of circulars were sent out that asked individual homes to restrain their water usage. But what about large corporations? Niti Kiran, from Mint's Plain Facts team, found out that Bengaluru-based listed companies had increased their water usage by 11% in 2022-23. Niti went through publicly available data from 45 companies from their sustainability-related findings. It's not industries that are using water, but rather IT companies. Think about that next time your tap runs dry.

🪑 Tata Sons has more than ₹20,000 crore in debt. It wants to get rid of all of that. Some new faces at the company's Board of Directors will be tasked with that: Mint's extraordinaire corporate writer Varun Sood reports that within 15 months Tata Sons will have seen three new directors. That's nearly one-third of the total members of the conglomerate's 10-person board. The plan is in place: proceeds and dividends from the group's crown jewel, Tata Consultancy Services, will fund most of the plan to be debt-free. The remaining ₹4,000-odd is left to be found.

🏗️ Let's talk about another conglomerate: the Adani Group. Adani has presence across various sectors: power, ports and airports, and of course, renewable energy. One key sector it has relatively recently joined is real estate (while it's 14 years old, that's very new for the sector). But in this span, Adani has bid for and undertaken some key projects, most importantly the ₹5,000-crore redevelopment of Dharavi. Dharavi is considered as Asia's largest slum, and the process will involve displacement of a million people to demolish the existing area and construct a new set of properties there. The group is also acquiring land for other projects, which will be fulfilled by the real estate arm. Adani's realty business has already surpassed Godrej, and is fast approaching the like of DLF, Macrotech, and Prestige—all long-time stalwarts of the industry. Its growth prospects are impressive, notes longform writer Madhurima Nandy.

🧱 Adani also entered the infrastructure sector through an acquisition when it bought a majority stake in Ambuja Cements. But like any sector it enters, Adani wants to be the top player, and the cements business is no different. Anirudh Laskar reports that Adani is gearing up to pump $9 billion into further purchases to expand Ambuja's capacity. It wants to take its production from 80 million tonnes per annum to 180 million tonnes per annum to take on industry leader Ultratech, which is at 151.6 mtpa capacity currently. It's an arms race in the cement factories!

⚠️ Imagine a mutual fund not taking any money. That's the current state of the industry! A recent change in the requirements of KYC (know your customer) guidelines has caused a lot of headache for both fund houses and investors. Names need to match across Aadhar and PAN card, which isn't true for everyone. Sashind Ningthoukhongjam writes about the widespread problems these changes have brought for the MF industry, to the point where new applications are being rejected all over the place.

🚗 Till a couple of weeks ago, we were almost certain that Teslas would be sold in India. Elon Musk even tweeted that he was looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi! But that fell apart. Now, as auto correspondent Alisha Sachdev writes, we may not be getting Tesla in India at all. There's no firm plans for setting up a retail or manufacturing unit in India, Alisha reports. There have been no conversations with state governments, nor any tests or studies conducted by the American EV maker. It looks like you might not be able to buy a Tesla in India anytime soon.

We'll end this week's edition with three stories around elections, and ask a key question: what issues govern these elections?

🤑 Inflation: the obvious answer. Expensive groceries pinch most people across societal lines, and during almost every election this becomes a key poll issue. Currently, India is undergoing inflation to a worrying degree. As data journalist Manjul Paul notes, this has been shaped by various factors over the past few years: drought, increasing price of crude oil, and commodity fluctuations. Food, in particular, has become dearer for the average voter. Manjul also spoke to economists to find out the difference between actual inflation and the public's perception, and charts out the official data over the past decade.

🗳️ Uttar Pradesh is inarguably the most crucial state in the Indian general elections. It makes up for more than 15% of the total seats in the Lok Sabha. So who's coming to power there? BJP and Yogi Adityanath, writes freelance political writer Ruhi Tewari. While the on-ground issues remain the same as ever: electricity, roads, and water, one area has seen remarked improvement: law and order. Writing from Lucknow, Mathura, and Ayodhya, Ruhi notes that the new Ram temple seems like less of an issue than was initially made out. If these observations hold true, the BJP might be back to power for a third consecutive turn.

📱 Across most constituencies, the only viable candidates are likely to be from the BJP, Congress, or a regional party. It's difficult to find a popular independent candidate. For that, we take a turn west from UP to visit Rajasthan. Mint's longform writer Sayantan Bera profiles Ravindra Singh Bhati, a young and mighty candidate fighting from Barmer. Half of Barmer is filled with multi-billion industrial projects from the likes of Vedanta and JSW, and the other half is full of the Thar desert. But in between, the 26-year-old Bhati has carved out a favourable shade for himself. Bhati is a social media star—he has some 2.3 million followers on Instagram. He uses his social media skills and weaves in caste and identity-based politics to woo the common voters in Barmer. He's going up against traditional and older BJP and Congress candidates. This will be a fun race to watch—give this fantastic profile of a “reel neta" a read.

That's all for this week. I hope you all have a pleasant weekend!

If you have any thoughts, ideas, feedback, or tips to recognise scams for us, please feel free to write to me (shashwat.mohanty@htdigital.in) or reply to this mail. We are a constantly evolving news product, so any input is much appreciated!

Best,

Shashwat Mohanty

Assistant Editor

Subscriber Experience Team

