Best of the Week | Bollywood needs to find a new villain

Last week, I watched Fighter at Bengaluru’s iconic Urvashi Theatre. Apart from some impressive CGI fight sequences, the movie also features cringe-worthy dialogues laden with jingoism. But that wasn’t even my main problem with it — it’s beyond me why Bollywood continues to vilify Pakistan in most of its patriotic productions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We need to ease up on casting our neighbours as the villains in every nationalistic Bollywood film. Despite a 75-year history of conflicts, by 2024, Pakistan is struggling enough internally to pose any credible threats to India’s sovereignty. Bollywood needs to stop kicking Pakistan when it's already down. It feels like a bit of a cheap shot.

Back in my day, India-Pakistan movies had more nuance to them.

Pakistan has had a rough 2023. The country went through political and economic crises, shortages of food and fuel, and floods that submerged most of the country. The Pakistani rupee hit an all-time low, crossing the PKR 300 mark against the US dollar in August 2023. The country's foreign reserves with the State Bank of Pakistan (SPB) also dropped to an alarming level of $3.1 billion in January 2023. The cash-strapped country struggled to unlock funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Our neighbours across the border went to polls on Thursday after two years of intense political drama. Mint’s foreign affairs correspondent wrote two explainers this week, talking about what’s at stake in the Pakistani national polls, and what an upset in the polls could mean for India.

Last Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a rather lacklustre interim budget. Many called the budget a power move that exuberated confidence. For the common man though, it did not have much. In an interview with Mint's editor in chief Ravi Krishnan, policy and economy editor Utpal Bhaskar, economy reporter Gireesh Chandra Prasad, and Hindustan Times' senior editor Rajeev Jayswal, the FM replied to questions that went unanswered in the interim budget. The minister talked about slowed down growth in consumption, government’s plans to transform rural India, capex spending and much more.

The Indian OTT sector is set for an overhaul. With the upcoming Disney-Reliance deal, the cluttered streaming market could see consolidation — if the merger goes through. The new entity, majority of which will reportedly be owned by Reliance, will have a massive library, including Disney’s Marvel catalogue. The combined Reliance-Disney entity is expected to be four to five times bigger than Netflix in terms of total hours of content. Lata Jha takes a look at the changing video streaming landscape of India. She also writes about how the creation of a big shark like the Reliance-Disney entity could pose a threat to the existence of smaller OTT players.

Stiff targets, willing employees and some oversight is all it takes to brew a financial scandal. Take this example from Bank of Baroda (BoB). A number of BoB branches disbursed fake gold loans over the last year. The reason? Unachievable targets. The scheme unfolded in some southern Indian branches of the bank where senior executives in cahoots with some friendly customers, sanctioned gold loans without any gold as collateral, breaching multiple guidelines and potentially endangering depositors’ money. The branches would deposit the money into the customers’ account, which would then be paid back to the bank to make it look like a regular loan repayment. What about the processing fee and interest you ask? The branch would pay it from its own expense account. In this investigative piece, Shayan Ghosh reports on this bizarre case of missing gold from gold loans.

Quant Mutual Fund has been making waves with its bold investments, notably stocking up on Reliance Industries and betting big on Mukesh Ambani’s empire. Reliance Group stocks make up a hefty 16 per cent of its portfolio. They're backing Reliance not just for its current value, but for its potential in high-value sectors like solar and telecom. Interestingly, after a past focus on Adani Group, Quant shifted gears following the Hindenburg report, showing their willingness to swiftly change course based on data. Mint Money’s Jash Kriplani and Neil Borate write about the mutual fund’s strategy. They’re not just sticking with stocks long-term but are also ready to jump in or out based on immediate market indicators.

The Indian real estate market is seeing a resurgence after a pandemic induced lull. Non-resident Indian (NRI) investors are one of the driving forces behind it. The possibility of owning a home in the cities they grew up in has for long attracted NRIs to the Indian property market. However, delays in possession and long wait for completions of projects made most of them shun the real estate market here. But since the post-Covid reopening of the world, NRIs have been buying premium flats, plots, villas and homes in retirement communities across the country. The share of NRIs in annual home purchases, which was below 10 per cent before 2020, increased to 15 per cent in 2023. Mint’s senior editor Madhurima Nandy examines the reasons behind the NRI real estate homecoming.

If you are an IIM student reading this, do not worry, you still have a shot at getting that fat paycheck. India’s premier business schools are putting behind placement jitters with students getting hired by recruiters for salaries and joining bonuses that are on par with last year. There is one change however: startups and fintechs are nowhere to be found in the recruitment drives. Placement teams at IIMs Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Udaipur, Indore and Shillong told Mint’s careers reporter Devina Sengupta that companies from sectors like FMCG, consulting and banking are driving the recruitment process at these B-schools. Some of the recruiters include Microsoft ( ₹70 lakh for Hyderabad posting); Accenture ( ₹60 lakh), Asian Paints, and Emami Group ( ₹15-18 lakh). Amongst banks, Axis, ICICI, HDFC and IDFC have rolled out offers for ₹20-24 lakh.

Government-run banks are raking in hefty profits. In the first three quarters of FY24, public sector banks (PSBs) made over ₹98,000 crore. This number is expected to hit ₹1.3 trillion by the end of next month. The state may now be looking for more dividends from PSBs, the same from RBI may be on the same level as the current fiscal. RBI’s dividend stood at ₹87,416 crore in 2023-24 helped the Centre revise its budget estimates. Rhik Kundu and Subhash Narayan report on how the central government is looking at state-run banks for dividends to reach its non-tax receipts target of ₹3,99,701 crore in 2024-25.

Hyderabad-born CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella is bullish on the Indian AI scene. With Microsoft being a major investor in OpenAI (to the tune of $10 billion!), it is clear that his company is going big on AI. Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, Nadella said that India was keeping pace with the global development in AI, something he saw happening for the first time. “This is the first time I feel what’s happening in India and what’s happening in the rest of the world—there is no impedance (delay), there is no gap," Nadella said.

In 2021, excitement surged around agritech startups, particularly those streamlining the farm-to-fork supply chain, promising efficiency and tech advancements for India's vast agricultural sector. The $500 billion sector looked ripe for technological infusion. The agritech sector even witnessed an investment boom in 2021-2022 with $1.28 billion being infused. Prominent agritech startups DeHaat, WayCool, and Ninjacart are all valued between $650-$800 million. But none of them are close to the elusive billion dollar figure. Why is that? Sayantan Bera tries to bring forth some possible answers for that in this long story.

Paytm's regulatory challenges started well before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed restrictions on its Paytm Payments Bank in late January. However, Paytm didn't just cross the RBI. The Indian government had previously expressed concerns about Chinese investments in Paytm's parent company, One97 Communications Ltd, particularly rejecting a proposal for post-facto approval of investments into Paytm Payments Services Ltd (PPSL). Mint’s Mihir Mishra and Shayan Ghosh report on how it could have been more than just its regulatory tussle with the RBI that eroded more than one-third of its value over the last 10 days.

