Best of the Week: Bollywood's latest problem

It seems like India’s courts are experiencing a new kind of celebrity rush, only this time it's for personality protection. Over the past few weeks, stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Karan Johar have all landed at the Delhi high court, asking for legal shields around something more intangible than property or bank accounts: their persona.

They’re following in the footsteps of Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff—and even cricketer Yuvraj Singh—who’ve already won orders safeguarding their names, voices, catchphrases, and quirks from unauthorized use. The worry? In an age of viral memes, AI deepfakes, and quick-buck merchandize, their identities are up for grabs and ripe for misuse. Aishwarya’s plea, for instance, cited explicit AI-generated content using her likeness.

What’s unfolding is a fascinating tug-of-war between two forces: the right to protect one’s image and the right to freely remix culture. Lawyers say the courts will have to carefully walk this line, shielding celebrity personas without smothering parody, satire or artistic play. As the digital world blurs boundaries, India may soon need a clear rulebook on who really owns a face, a voice… or even a catchphrase.

On to the best of Mint’s journalism from this week: Has India tamed inflation? Retail inflation cooled to 2.07% in August, down from 6.2% last October and within the RBI’s comfort band, thanks to lower food prices after good harvests, steady core inflation, and cheaper imports due to China’s excess capacity. Experts expect inflation to stay below the central bank's 3.1% forecast this year, helped by GST cuts and a favourable base. But risks loom: erratic rainfall could spike food prices, and global shocks may lift core inflation. If prices stay low, the RBI may cut rates, but a weaker nominal GDP could hurt revenues. Has India truly tamed inflation, or just paused it?

Indian corporations' m-cap split: Some soar, others stumble In a turbulent year for global equities, India’s top 10 conglomerates have created strikingly uneven shareholder wealth. Collectively, they make up 24% of the market’s ₹111 trillion value, yet their combined market cap has grown just 4.7% in 2025, lagging the Sensex’s 6.2%. The Bajaj (29%), Aditya Birla (17.5%), Murugappa (12.5%), and Reliance (12.9%) groups led gains, while Tata (-13%), Godrej (-2%) and Adani (3.2%) led losses. Experts say this split reflects shifting cycles—some firms are peaking, others correcting. With global risks still clouding outlooks, the question now is: which of India’s corporate titans will power the next market rally?

China’s tech curbs stall India’s EV battery ambitions India’s bid to build a domestic EV battery industry is running into a Chinese wall. Beijing has tightened export controls on key lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology and raw materials, slowing plans by Indian giants such as Reliance, JSW, Exide, and Amara Raja to build gigafactories. Despite partnerships with Chinese-linked firms, Indian players now risk getting only older second-gen tech while China races ahead with third and fourth generations. LFP’s global market share has already hit 50% and is rising fast. If Indian firms can’t catch up, could their multi-billion-dollar EV battery dreams fizzle before they begin?

India revamps export strategy as US tariffs bite With steep US tariffs threatening $86.5 billion in exports, India is pivoting hard towards its free trade agreement (FTA) partners. Despite a record 721,000 certificates of origin issued in 2024-25, shipments to key markets like ASEAN and South Korea have declined, exposing a trade mismatch. The government now plans a targeted push—deploying dedicated trade officers abroad, easing procedural hurdles, and tackling non-tariff barriers—to double exports to FTA markets. The aim: ensure every FTA certificate translates into real trade and shield exporters from tariff shocks in conventional markets, as India also advances new trade talks with the UK, EU, and others.

Battle over 4,000 EVs stalls BluSmart’s revival bid BluSmart Mobility’s revival hopes are stuck in a legal gridlock. Its resolution professional is trying to stop Gensol Engineering’s insolvency team from leasing out 4,000 electric cars that once powered BluSmart’s fleet. With both firms under bankruptcy, control of these idle cars has become contentious. BluSmart argues losing them would gut its core ride-hailing business, while Gensol wants to monetize the depreciating EVs. Legal experts say the insolvency code bars such asset transfers without resolution. As these cars sit losing value, one question looms: who gets to drive BluSmart’s comeback, its creditors or its rivals?

Noel’s big idea, Chandra’s bigger continuity What if Tata Sons were run by not one, but three leaders—a chairman, CEO and MD, and even a deputy CEO? That’s the structure Noel Tata quietly floated. But trustees weren’t sold, and the idea fizzled out. Instead, they’re rallying behind N. Chandrasekaran, who’s steered Tata Sons debt-free and into new bets like digital, aviation, and semiconductors since 2017. Chandra turns 65 soon—the group’s retirement age. The fix? Trustees agreed to raise the age limit, but only for him, clearing the path for a third term. So, is this about protecting stability, or are the Tatas betting that one steady hand is better than many?

Can India’s dairy sector rewrite its story? Raj Kumar from Tamil Nadu had 13 cows but barely eight litres of milk a day—a familiar struggle for many Indian dairy farmers. Everything changed in March 2024 when he partnered with Akshayakalpa Farm & Foods. With better feed and herd management, his nine cows now produce 75 litres daily, fetching him ₹18,000 profit a month. His dream? Hitting 200 litres soon. But Raj’s success is rare. Despite producing 26% of the world’s milk, India’s per-cow yield is just one-eighth of global leaders like the US. Why? Tiny herd sizes, poor nutrition, and outdated practices. With demand soaring, can India’s 80 million dairy farmers shift from survival to real profitability?

The science behind your snack What if your onion bajji wasn’t just fried—but engineered? At Confluence Valley’s Hosur lab, four golden bowls of fritters look ordinary, yet each carries a secret tweak: fat aroma added in the batter, the oil, or both. Why? To cut frying time in half without losing crunch or flavour. Managing director Baskaran Parameswaran calls it “all chemistry”—decoding the buttery, caramel notes that make food irresistible. Many of India’s favourite snacks and drinks, from protein bars to mayonnaise, are born in such labs, not kitchens. So next time you sip, munch, or crunch, ask yourself—are you tasting grandma’s recipe, or a scientist’s blueprint for flavour?

Foreign universities in India Picture this: You’re in Gurugram’s International Tech Park, surrounded by glass towers of tech giants—and tucked in between is a British university, the University of Southampton. Sounds unusual? Not anymore. With Deakin, Wollongong, and others joining in, foreign campuses are officially setting up shop in India, thanks to NEP 2020 and UGC’s 2023 guidelines. For students, it’s a tempting deal: global degrees at one-third the cost, minus the visa hassle. But will these campuses truly deliver the “abroad” experience, or just be fancy extensions of Indian private universities? Employers are watching closely. Students are curious. And the jury? Still very much out.