Best of the Week: Change is the only constant

Status quo isn't bad. People like how things are. In fact, society prefers it: culturally, economically, and even gastronomically. Few are open to change, especially one that involves uprooting yourself and trying something new.

It's been a couple of weeks since my role has changed here, and started looking at newsletters (among other things) from a broader perspective.

I was in Delhi for a few days last week to get a grip on the different moving parts, people, and processes. I know I primarily write about Mint's fantastic newsroom, but a news organisation is so much more than just our journalists. Without these various moving parts, I'd struggle to think how we'd get our newsbreaks, analyses, and my rants delivered to you.

Moving away from day-to-day operations at Mint also makes my role as a writer of Best of the Week quite interesting. I haven't kept up with the stories, so I spent the better part of this Friday just catching up on the stories from the week gone by.

Here's a selection of them for you too to catch up:

✅ It's Budget season at Mint! You would have noticed a stream of Budget-related stories from our newsroom over the past few weeks. We conducted a survey from our digital and print readers, and Shuja Asrar from Mint's data team analysed the results. Indians want more jobs and more exemptions. As a bonus, we presented this survey to the finance minister too. Read this story to understand what the average Mint reader wants for their Budget wishlist.

🎢 The markets were on a rollercoaster this week. They seem to be as volatile as ever, despite many proclamations that they will calm down in the new year. A weakening rupee as well as rumours of yet another US Federal Reserve rate cut have resulted in the volatility. Abhinaba Saha empathises with your portfolio, and answers the main question: what to expect in the markets from next week?

📈 India's largest private company had a good quarter. Reliance Industries posted an increase in net profit of 12% in Q3, write Anirudh Laskar and Gulveen Aulakh. This growth was primarily driven by the conglomerate's digital and retail arms, although the petrochemicals business also fared well. Anirudh and Gulveen break down the numbers and quotes made by RIL's management, telling you how it achieved these fantastic results.

🔒 On Thursday morning, news trickled in that Hindenburg Research had decided to shut shop. My stint at Mint started writing constantly about Hindenburg's reports and allegations against the Adani Group, and the fallout from the same. Varun Sood presents a broader view on Nathan Anderson's company, his motives, and how those in the industry viewed them going against the behemoth that is Adani.

💾 Data was supposed to be the new oil. While oil remains the new, old, and evergreen oil, we still need places to store the massive data generated in India every day. Shouvik Das reports that the Indian government is in talks with the United Arab Emirates to set up a “data embassy". This place would store copies of soverign data, while India retains control over it.

🚝 For decades, Jammu and Kashmir remained a distant tourist destination due to lack of accesibility. That will change by the end of the month, as Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Project is set to flag off. We invited Srinagar-based journalist Irfan Amin Malik to write about this project that will connect J&K to New Delhi. The train is a boon for those travelling within the state as well: Irfan writes that travel time between Jammu and Srinagar is now reduced to just five hours, thanks to the new Vande Bharat train.

🚜 While you might not have heard about it, farmers in Punjab and Haryana are protesting. In fact, their protests have now been going on for 11 months. While any protest naturally loses steam, Sayantan Bera's on-ground report from Khanauri in Punjab and New Delhi tells us that the mood remains stern. Their point of concern? The minimum support price. These farmers want a legal backing to the MSP that the central government sets. So far, support for crops at that level is only present for rice and wheat. You can read this story to separate the chaff and know the realities.

🚫 Have you had a visa rejected recently? For Indian passport holders, it seems to be a common pattern. But visa applications aren't free: Nandita Venkatesan writes that Indians have lost more than ₹650 crore on visa fees just in the past year. Rejections rates are as high as 30% for some countries, and around half of that for Europe. Much like standardised tests like IELTS and GMAT, these applications are also a financial burden for many Indians — thanks to our weak passport.

🇹🇭 One country that doesn't require a visa anymore is Thailand. Along with a visa-on-arrival for Indians, this nation of islands is offering two residency programmes that might warrant your attention. Jash Kriplani writes about these offerings, and tells you if it makes sense for you to move to Thailand for the foreseeable future.

🚙 For the first time in decades, the top selling car model in a year did not carry the Maruti Suzuki emblem. Instead, it carried a big T: Tata Punch was 2024's most-sold car, narrowly edging past the ever favourite (and my personal vehicle of choice), the Wagon R. While many would point towards the safety and SUV-isation of the Indian auto market, I would argue that Tata Motors' sharp design too played a huge part in distinguishing its fleet from its competitors. The company's design comes from Martin Uhlarik, the global design head. Renuka Kirpalani speaks to Uhlarik about design at large, his influences, and sustainability.

