Best of the Week | Debuts, wedding toasts and pakoras in Odisha

It’s been a season of debuts for me. I made a best man speech at a wedding party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

I went to a wedding in Odisha, the first time I visited the east coast state. I learnt that the state was full of people who love frying their food. The streets outside every temple in Odisha are lined up with stalls selling everything from fish fry to puchkas to pakoras. Pakoras in Odisha are legendary, and I was lucky enough to find that out by trying the different varieties across the state. These lip smacking pakoras at tiny stalls were complemented by the best mint chutney I’d tasted (pun intended).

As I’ve come to learn, doing things for the first time can open you up to great new experiences. Like giving a wedding toast, or visiting a new place. Or say, writing a weekly curated newsletter.

On that note, here are our newsroom’s best stories from the week gone by. I hope you enjoy reading them as much as I enjoyed collating them for you:

The week was a rollercoaster ride for investors. After touching lifetime highs on Monday, the stock market came crashing down on Wednesday and Thursday. Nifty and Sensex fell more than 2%, suffering their worst single-day drops in months. The crash was led by HDFC Bank, who has the most weightage in both indices. He also wrote about the bearish stance taken by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) — a move that is certain to cause more volatility this month. Strap in, folks.

It’s also been a tumultuous journey for K. Krithivasan, the CEO of Tata Consultancy Services. Speaking to Varun Sood and Devina Sengupta, he talks about the optimism in IT stocks, despite below average numbers. Krithivasan adds that the reason behind the optimism could be the company’s positive outlook towards FY25. Those on the job market won’t be thrilled to hear that the IT giant is looking to hire fewer people from last year.

January 22 is a red-letter day for many Indians. The same applies for our news channels too, who are counting on the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya to revive their fortunes. Some even plan to set up temporary studios near the temple on Monday. TV news did well during the pandemic, when locked-in Indians stayed glued to news channels. As things opened up, viewership tanked. The consecration ceremony is being seen as yet another tentpole event that could lead to a near fivefold jump in viewership compared to a regular day, writes Lata Jha.

Owning a house is a dream for most people, and unfortunately likely to remain so for the salaried middle class Indian. That, Vivek Kaul argues, is because of our existing income tax laws that favour buying houses for the non-salaried rich. In his deep dive, Kaul describes how the current rules favour rich Indians buying a host of houses and squatting on them — even if it means no incoming rent. Changing these rules may end up opening the real estate market for the better, and might even have a positive impact on the environment, he writes.

India Inc. is going through a peculiar problem - there appears to be a lack of qualified independent directors available as board members . Devina Sengupta writes that three out of five people surveyed by executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles said they were looking to reshuffle their boards, but more than half of them were unable to find people. Additionally, companies are seeking independent directors with niche talent in digital and consumer behaviour, and an understanding of generative artificial intelligence, or Gen AI. This problem doesn’t seem like it’ll be solved anytime soon.

According to a NITI Aayog paper, about 25 crore Indians were uplifted from ‘multidimensional poverty’ (MDP) in the nine-year period between 2013-14 and 2022-23. Such a headline is likely to find its place in many election campaign speeches. But did we really eradicate poverty for so many people? A closer look by Tanay Sukumar at the data gives a clearer picture.

Home automation is something that has been around for more than a decade, yet it has remained a niche aspect of homes and interiors. Home automation, depending on the size of your house, can cost you anywhere between ₹1.5 lakh to ₹6 lakh. However, with the advent of new-age tech startups these prices are expected to go down. Madhurima Nandy takes a look at how more competition in the space could take home automation from being a luxury, to a more democratised utility.

The Reserve Bank of India has a myriad of responsibilities. One of the more interesting ones is to regulate the salaries of top bosses at banking institutions. Any salary hike or new hire has to be approved by the regulator. Gopika Gopakumar writes about multiple instances where the RBI has rejected hikes for bankers, depending on the bank’s size and stature. In some cases, it has even recommended salary cuts for some top officials, as it looks to prevent a 2008 financial crisis-like situation. Appropriate action, or is the RBI being a little too cautious?

The last week saw India’s aviation infrastructure crumbling; numerous instances of delayed and cancelled flights ruined many travel plans. But shouldn’t we be past that? Leslie D’Monte explains why Indian airports are still handicapped by dense fog, and why we haven’t been able to solve the problem despite having the technological capabilities to do so. The human and monetary cost involved is quite hefty, he writes.

Looking for a beach destination, and thinking of going to Goa? Vietnam or Thailand can actually be cheaper options. Hotel prices, which are a major expense during any vacation, are almost, in places like Phuket and Pattaya, that too with a sea view room. Shipra Singh writes how a well planned vacation to Thailand or Vietnam, could prove to be cheaper than one to Goa.

That's all for this week, I hope you have a pleasant weekend!

If you have any feedback, want to talk about food, want to throw a bouncer I can try to hook, or have anything else to say about our journalism, write to me at siddharth.sharma1@htdigital.in or reply to this mail. You can also write to feedback@livemint.com.

Best,

Siddharth Sharma

Community Editor

Subscriber Experience Team

