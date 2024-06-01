Best of the Week | From paper to digital: how result days changed through time

Best of the Week | From paper to digital: how result days changed through timeSiddharth Sharma
Best of the Week, 1 June: interest-free loans, heatwave woes, and SRK's advice on buying a home.
The final phase of the 2024 general election concludes today with 57 constituencies across eight states and union territories polling for their representative at the centre. With this, the world's largest democratic process will be completed. The results will be announced on June 4th.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message