Best of the Week | From paper to digital: how result days changed through time

The final phase of the 2024 general election concludes today with 57 constituencies across eight states and union territories polling for their representative at the centre. With this, the world's largest democratic process will be completed. The results will be announced on June 4th.

Before electronic voting machines were introduced in 2004, the counting of paper ballots was a massive and slow task. Hundreds of millions of paper ballots were counted manually in thousands of booths nationwide, turning the counting process into a Herculean task. The suspense of election results would stretch out over several days, leaving the nation in eager anticipation—a stark contrast to today's rapid digital updates.

During those extended periods of counting, Doordarshan, India's only TV channel for decades, would broadcast popular movies to entertain the audience waiting for election results.

It's hard to picture such extended waits for results today, given our quick access to news and constant digital media updates. The shift from slow, manual counting to rapid, electronic processing shows how much India's election technology has advanced.

As a subscriber of Mint, you don’t have to wait for any important news. Here’s our best journalism from this week:

The central government is set to increase interest-free loans provided to states as part of its FY25 budget plans, sources familiar with the discussions told Mint’s senior assistant editor Rhik Kundu. Introduced during the pandemic to support state-driven growth and reforms, these loans have steadily grown from ₹12,000 crore in FY21 to an estimated ₹1.3 trillion in FY24. With the forthcoming budget, allocations are expected to rise further, buoyed by a substantial RBI dividend and other financial upticks. The scheme, titled Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, initially helped states counteract economic distress caused by the pandemic with a 50-year interest-free loan. For FY25, the projected increase in budget allocation aims to enhance states' capabilities to implement significant reforms and boost growth.

In the world of personal finance, the age-old advice has often been about sticking to necessities, with luxuries like expensive homes usually advised against. But what if one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan, suggests the opposite? He believes splurging on a pricier home could push you to work harder. Vivek Kaul dives into this intriguing proposal in this Long Story. Using a narrative that follows a young couple grappling with the decision of purchasing a luxury home, Kaul examines whether Khan’s philosophy holds any water financially and logically. Through this engaging story, he unpacks whether stretching your budget for a house could indeed be a catalyst for greater motivation or if it’s just a fast track to financial woes.

People for years have been getting intellectual property rights protected for their innovations. Be it technological innovations or a brand symbol—IP, or intellectual property rights, cover all of them. However, Bollywood bigwigs Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor recently won legal protections for their iconic phrases "bhidu" and "jhakaas," stirring quite the pot about creative freedom. Essentially, they've set a legal boundary that prevents anyone from using their catchphrases or images and voices without permission. This move is part of a trend where celebs are locking down their personal brand elements to control their use, especially in our digital world. Experts now warn that this aggressive enforcement of personality rights could stifle creative content and legitimate freedom of expression. Mint’s legal correspondent Krishna Yadav spoke to experts who pointed out that if celebrities push too hard on these rights, we might see a severe drop in the variety of creative content online.

In May, 10 Indian cities with a population of over one million each recorded more than 100 hours of 'heat stress', a condition combining intense heat and humidity that makes it difficult for the body to regulate its temperature. This phenomenon has significantly impacted work productivity and overall well-being. The concept of 'heat stress' is calculated using the heat index, which measures the stress the human body feels as a result of the combined effects of air temperature and humidity. With India facing more frequent and severe heatwaves, coupled with higher humidity, heat stress has become more prevalent . An analysis of data by Mint’s special correspondent Manjul Paul shows that the vast majority of Indian cities saw an increase in temperature from last year, indicating a troubling trend of longer and more severe periods of oppressive heat.

Delhi hit a blistering temperature of above 50 degrees Celsius on 29 May, marking its hottest day in history. While the temperature reading is still under investigation, the capital has been constantly seeing temperatures above 45 degrees Celcius. The scorching summer sun has been draining the energy of Delhiites. Unfortunately, it is not just the people of Delhi-NCR who are suffering; the entire country is grappling with a nearly violent heatwave. Moreover, heatwaves are becoming more prolonged and intense. So, what causes a heatwave? Experts attribute this to two factors: One is El Nino, the infamous weather phenomenon frequently in the spotlight, and the second is the presence of high-pressure areas over southern peninsular India. Mint’s senior editor, N Madhavan, examines the long-drawn heatwaves and the reasons behind their increasing duration in this Mint Primer.

Thanks to various women-centric schemes introduced by the BJP government, women in rural and semi-urban areas are gaining financial independence and asserting their presence in the electoral process. As these empowered women increasingly register to vote, a research report from the State Bank of India predicts that by the 2029 Lok Sabha election, there will be more female voters than male. This demographic shift underscores the growing political influence of women, suggesting that political parties would benefit significantly from directing their campaign efforts towards women voters. Romita Datta's report from Kolkata highlights a significant shift in Indian society's structure, revealing that it is no longer strictly patriarchal.

India's automobile industry is experiencing a significant slump in showroom traffic and sales due to the intense summer heat, the ongoing election, and a shortage of auspicious wedding dates. Dealers report a 30-35% drop in foot traffic compared to April, with actual sales dipping even lower. In response, discounts on popular models have increased, and some dealers are offering doorstep test drive services to entice buyers, reports Mint’s autos correspondent Alisha Sachdev. Despite these efforts, the overall outlook remains bleak, with vehicle inventories expected to rise. Major automobile manufacturers like Tata Motors, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Mahindra and Mahindra have boosted discounts to try and spur sales amid these challenging conditions.

The 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option in Indian elections hasn't quite stirred the political pot as some might have hoped. Despite being around for a decade and touted as a tool for voter dissent, its impact has been minimal. In the last couple of Lok Sabha elections, barely 1% of voters chose NOTA. It has gained slightly more traction in places like Bihar and Odisha, particularly in tribal areas, but it’s still not causing major ripples. In both the 2014 and 2019 national elections, the majority of the 543 Lok Sabha seats saw less than 1% of voters picking NOTA. About a third of the seats saw slightly higher engagement, with 1-2% opting for it, but only a very few seats saw it cross the 4% threshold. Interestingly, its popularity dipped in 2019. Mint’s senior assistant editor Niti Kiran takes a closer look at the impact of the NOTA option on India’s elections.

As India nears the end of its Lok Sabha election, investors are on the edge. Recently, there's been a notable shift in the stock market, particularly among retail and wealthy investors. These individuals, often referred to as the 'Client' category by NSE, have traditionally been savvy, sometimes even outguessing foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in predicting market trends. However, in a striking move, they’ve significantly scaled back their bullish positions on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures. Conversely, foreign investors, who were net bearish in mid-May, flipped their stance to net bullish by the end of the month. This shift suggests a mix of caution and repositioning as everyone braces for the election results. Mint’s markets correspondent Ram Sahgal spoke to experts who pointed out that the market is playing between a position of optimism and caution.

Last year, Amazon called off its deal to buy MX Player, a video streaming platform owned by Times Internet. Now, after almost a year of back-and-forth, the e-commerce giant is back at the negotiating table with Times Internet, reports Mint’s Gaurav Laghate. Initially, Amazon valued MX Player at about $60 million, while Times Internet was seeking over $100 million. Fast forward to now, and MX Player's situation has worsened. Its valuation has dropped further due to financial struggles, including a substantial debt of about ₹2,500 crore (roughly $300 million). While Amazon remains interested, it has made it clear that it won't take on that debt.

As India's elderly population is projected to make up over 17% of the global total by 2050, the concept of independent senior living has emerged as an alternative to traditional old age homes. These facilities offer retirees the ability to live independently while receiving regular services like meals and health check-ups. However, currently, this option remains a luxury accessible primarily to the affluent. In her in-depth analysis, Mint’s Madhurima Nandy explores the state of the senior living industry, discussing its current limitations, potential growth opportunities, and the challenges it faces in becoming a significant segment of India's expanding real estate market.

That's all for this week, I hope you have a pleasant weekend!

If you have any feedback, want to talk about food, or have anything else to say about our journalism, write to me at siddharth.sharma1@htdigital.in or reply to this mail. You can also write to feedback@livemint.com.

Best,

Siddharth Sharma

Community Editor

Subscriber Experience Team

TATA MOTORS More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!