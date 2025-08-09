Best of the Week: From tariffs tensions to influencers quitting the gram

So, Shah Rukh Khan finally has a National Award. About time, right? The man’s been delivering iconic performances for 33 years. For over three decades, he’s been a full-blown cultural phenomenon, so it’s only natural he gets his moment on the National Awards stage. But… for Jawan? Really?

Not for playing a NASA scientist trying to reform his village in Swades, or coach Kabir Khan in the legendary Chak De! India, but for Jawan?

Look, I’m not complaining. I’m just saying the jury could’ve been a little less obvious about pandering to populist sentiment when they clubbed SRK’s decent turn with Vikrant Massey’s once-in-a-lifetime performance in 12th Fail for a joint Best Actor award.

But whom am I kidding? Awards making sense in India is like plot holes in Bollywood—always there, rarely questioned. Still, hats off to Vikrant Massey, whose big moment is unfortunately being overshadowed by the King finally getting his crown.

On to the best of Mint’s stories from this week How Trump could be pushing India towards China Early warmth between New Delhi and Trump 2.0 has cooled fast. On 6 August, the US president slapped a 50% tariff on Indian goods, citing defence and energy deals with Russia. He’s also warming up to Pakistan with a fresh trade pact. Stalled farm talks, BRICS tensions, and US frustration over India’s Moscow ties are in the mix. India’s response so far is cautious, keeping dialogue open. But as Beijing pushes to revive the Russia-India-China forum, Washington’s pressure risks nudging New Delhi towards a tighter Eurasian embrace. Can India keep its US ties steady while playing a multi-aligned game?

Why India’s mid-tier creators are quitting Mid-tier creators are leaving the grind. India’s ₹3,500 crore influencer economy is thinning in the middle—hit by shrinking ad spends, erratic brand work, and rising costs. Brands are chasing either big celebrities or hyper-local nano influencers for better ROI. With YouTube paying as little as $1 per thousand views in India, financial instability is pushing many back to salaried jobs or side hustles. A few keep creating part-time, but for many, the dream is over. Is the creator boom running out of steam?

Sanjay Agarwal’s AU Small Finance Bank has won the Reserve Bank of India’s rare universal bank licence, the first in nearly a decade and only the fifth this century. Founded as a non-bank in 1996 and becoming a small finance bank in 2017, AU built its reputation lending to small businesses and priority sectors, often in underserved areas. Agarwal’s strategy, steady growth, rural focus, modest urban presence, and clean books, aligned with RBI’s preference for bankers serving the ‘unbanked.’ While others like Sachin Bansal failed, AU passed the regulator’s tough scrutiny and five-year performance test for small finance banks. The upgrade puts AU on par with India’s biggest lenders, marking Agarwal’s journey from a Rajasthan financier to a member of India’s most exclusive banking club. Read this deep dive into how the bank emerged as the top performer on the Nifty Bank Index in 2025.

India’s favourite cheese is battling fakes Paneer is India’s top cheese, worth ₹64,810 crore in 2024 and projected to cross ₹2 trillion by 2033. Yet most is sold unpackaged by small dairies, leaving it vulnerable to adulteration. Raids in UP and Chandigarh have busted fake and analogue paneer operations, prompting brands like Amul, Mother Dairy, Parag, Heritage, and Milky Mist to push packaged, hygienic versions. Demand is rising, especially in the South, but local preferences for soft “fresh” paneer, lower-priced analogues, and old buying habits stand in the way.

TCS overhauls hiring TCS has tapped US-based Pontoon Solutions to manage over 20 staffing vendors, ending direct dealings with its resource management group. Vendors must now route CVs through Pontoon for screening before TCS picks candidates. Covering 8-10% of hiring, the move aims for transparency but has irked long-time partners, especially over a proposed 2% service fee. It comes as TCS faces slower growth, global uncertainty, and plans to cut 12,200 jobs.

How Sholay remains the OG brand IP Released on 15 August 1975, Sholay is still Bollywood’s biggest cultural export—fueling ads, memes, and brand tie-ins for decades. From Coca-Cola’s ‘Basanti’s Orange’ cans to Hyundai’s AI bike filter, its characters and dialogues remain marketing gold. Without sequels or reboots, its “open-source” nostalgia works across generations, giving brands a ready-made cultural shorthand modern franchises can’t match.

The man who wants your face to be the boarding pass Born as a 2015 whiteboard idea, DigiYatra now powers 60 million-plus journeys across 24 airports using facial recognition for ticketless, paperless boarding. Led by Suresh Khadakbhavi, it survived pandemic delays, privacy debates, and resistance with a decentralised, privacy-first model. Critics still flag consent and oversight gaps, but adoption is growing, with plans to expand globally and beyond airports.

IPOs shrink as investors hold out for better deals Too many IPOs, too little investor cash. Bluestone, Smartworks, Indiqube, SK Finance, and LG have cut their share sales, joining HDB Financial, Ather, and NSDL in scaling back. Investors prefer to exit later via block deals at better prices. Bluestone’s valuation has dropped from ₹10,000 crore to under ₹8,000 crore, prompting big backers to pare down or exit. Bankers are pushing for saner pricing after the post-listing crash of 2021-era IPOs.

India’s prosperity map: South and West shine, Bihar trails Gujarat leads with nearly ₹2 lakh per capita income; Bihar lags at ₹32,000. Southern and western states thrive on industry, IT, and services, while Punjab and Haryana hold steady with agriculture. Bihar’s drag stems partly from losing Jharkhand in 2000. Madhya Pradesh, once in the same bracket, shows recovery is possible—outpacing even Maharashtra and Haryana in growth over the past decade.

