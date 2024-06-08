Dear reader, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are weeks when nothing happens, and then there are days when weeks happen. This past Tuesday felt like that.

Over the past six weeks, India carried out its largest exercise in democracy in human history. The results were unexpected, but only if you were Pradeep Gupta.

As a journalist, you live for such days. Everything is dynamic, and there are too many moving parts. As business reporters we're used to it—the equity markets can flip flop at any announcement, any decision, any indicative news report. We have to be on our heels.

By Wednesday, I was exhausted. But we still had three more working days to cover. And they would be heavy: the government's formation, how markets react to this, and of course, every other bit of India Inc.

Essentially, that's how the week went.

If you opened this article searching for an answer to the headline, I'm sorry. I suppose I'm as clueless as you are. But if you find out, let me know?

Understandably, this edition of Best of the Week is election-heavy. Let's dive into it:

⏱️ If you haven't had the time to catch up with the election results, you only need three minutes: N. Madhavan helps you decipher everything in his neatly compiled Primer, accompanied by some telling charts.

🥈 The INDIA bloc's performance surprised many people. The BJP lost in more than 200 seats despite some robust campaigns and the inaugurating of the Ayodhya temple. Tanay Sukumar and Pragya Srivastava from our Plain Facts team help you understand how India achieved this result.

🤔 The BJP's worst losses came in Uttar Pradesh, a state it expected to sweep. The INDIA bloc, aided by the Uddhav Thackery-led Shiv Sena, performed quite well. Understanding these states required some deeper analysis. Ruhi Tewari, who has written about the elections from across the country, performs a post-mortem of what went wrong and right for the two main players in this year's fabled election story.

📉 Many, including Union home minister Amit Shah, had egged on investors to put their money in the stock markets. The results were immediate: markets were way up on Monday on the back of the exit poll results. But on Tuesday, they came crashing down. Markets correspondent Ram Sahgal writes that investors lost a cumulative ₹31 trillion on 4 June—the worst bloodbath on Dalal Street since the first covid-induced lockdown was declared four years ago.

🎢 The first three trading sessions of the week were a rollercoaster for investors. Why have they been reactionary and jittery? Ram has the answer: The BJP's inability to secure a simple majority has spooked investors. They feel that the new NDA government will have to resort to populist measures to effect some damage control. This could potentially delay major infrastructure projects such as new airports or bullet trains, making market participants unhappy. Ram explains that future market movements will likely be based on which politician gets which ministry in the new government.

🧸 The worry about the market has given rise to “narrative" stocks—stocks that do well depending on the outside narrative, not their quarterly results or fundamentals. Now, some investors have turned bearish due to the election results: a coalition government might hamper economic progress, they argue. Abhishek Mukherjee takes a deep dive into this belief, contextualising it against our history and speaking to market experts on what they believe can happen at the reins of the new government.

🤬 If you tried to buy the dip via mutual funds on Tuesday, you must have been in for a rude shock: for many, the assets were allotted only on Wednesday. By then, the markets had recouped some of their election results day losses and gained 3%. Platforms such as Groww could not process the transactions in time. They blamed a glitch in the mutual fund system for this fault—but it was too late; the market had already moved on. BSE, on its part, denied all responsibility for this mishap. Mint Money's Neil Borate and Anil Poste investigate this matter, which ultimately had nobody taking responsibility for significant investor losses.

🤝 The past 10 years were marked by swift reform action. The BJP could do that because it was in absolute power at the helm. But with a coalition government, lawmaking gets tricky. This has led to some concerns about the possibility of the Indian economy slowing down as big-ticket reforms grind to a halt. But as Sumant Banerji outlines, this isn't necessarily true. The resilient economy has enough elbow room for the government to carry on with its intended changes to make India a more business-friendly country.

🚗 For the longest time, a small car in India usually meant a Maruti Suzuki. The 800, Alto, Zen, Swift, Wagon R... the list goes on. But the winds of change have reached the country's biggest carmaker. Alisha Sachdev reports that Maruti Suzuki will now shift its focus to bigger cars. There's a very good reason for this: every other car sold today in India is an SUV. Maruti wants to strengthen its presence in the SUV, EV, and hybrid segments moving forward. This will also see Maruti dip out of sedans too, a segment where it's only been selling the Ciaz and the market-leading Swift Dzire.

🗳️ I'll end this week's issue with a fun read. Conducting the world's biggest exercise in democracy is not a simple feat. The polling, which lasted for seven phases across 44 days, finally came to an end last week. But the preparation for these 44 days began months in advance. Krishna Yadav presents an on-ground report on how difficult it is to organise such a humongous activity for millions of voters across the length and breadth of India. He travels from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh, and speaks to prior and current officials in charge of ensuring that every India can try and cast their vote. From security to routes to the voting ink, read this story for a great overview of how difficult the entire process is.

That's all for this week. I hope you all have a pleasant weekend!

If you have any thoughts, ideas, or feedback, please feel free to write to me (shashwat.mohanty@htdigital.in) or reply to this mail. We are a constantly evolving news product, so any input is much appreciated!

Best,

Shashwat Mohanty

Assistant Editor

Subscriber Experience Team

