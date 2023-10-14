Dear Reader, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the best stories from the week, brought to you by Mint's reporters and editors:

⛔️ The past week opened with horrific news of fresh conflict in the Middle-East. Markets reporter Ram Saghal followed reactions from the stock market, as investors braced for the impact from the Israel-Hamas war. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

⚡️Varun Sood broke a story about how the Adani Group, having recently forayed into the cement business with major acquisitions (ACC and Ambuja), is looking to disrupt the market by reducing their reliance on distributors.

💊 Anirudh Laskar unveiled an exclusive story on the rift with the Hamied family, the promoter group of pharmaceuticals major Cipla, on a possible stake sale to an external investor (Torrent Pharma is reportedly interested). A six-year-old pact has made it necessary for family members to achieve consensus before divesting their interests, according to the story.

🏡 Family businesses are complex the world over. However, the Cipla family might want to draw inspiration from the Burman's at Dabur, one of India's most successful homegrown consumer businesses. Our Mint Snapview explains a variety of scenarios as well as how the Dabur or Asian Paints model might work to help family businesses continue to own and manage their enterprises. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

🚘 Chinese auto maker BYD (Beyond Your Dreams) has been one of the exciting new entrants into the electric vehicles market in India. However, their executives are having trouble making an entry because of non issual of visas for the past year. Utpal Bhaskar reported on where BYD has been forced to host meetings with their Indian business partners in the interim.

🥸 Pavan Burugula wrote that China's People's Bank of China (PBoC) holds nearly INR 25k Cr of investments across 20 major Indian companies, notwithstanding the icy relations between the neighbours. The Indian government has made it harder for Chinese investors to do business or own shares in India.

🚫 China is not the flavour of this season in the global economy. But even thinking of its interests may land you in trouble. Manu Joseph's column on the saga of the Newsclick editor's arrest under anti-terrorism laws and the freedom of speech in India provides much food for thought, garnished with sarcasm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

🚺 🏅 Claudia Goldin, the Harvard economics professor, won the Nobel prize in Economics for her pioneering work on gender pay gaps and deep rooted wage inequality that women have faced for two centuries. Pragya Srivastava and Manjul Paul from Mint's Data Team break down the important lessons in Goldin's work in this Primer piece. Rahul Jacob, former FT foreign correspondent, puts Goldin's work in perspective with wonderful firsthand experiences of working with two female bosses. And read our Editorial on Goldin's work, how the contraceptive pill changed the fortunes of women in America, and what it means for India, that has seen a declining rate of participation of women in the workforce.

💪🏽 Mint's Data Team showcased how India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), that's run by a consortium company called the National Payments Corporation of India, is being adopted by various countries across the world. UPI has won much global acclaim for the disruption it has had on the cash economy and on enhancing digital payments. Check out this Plain Facts piece that has 7 charts.

🆓 Shouvik Das reported that Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, could be considering a subscriptions model to drive its business forward. This may break from Mark Zuckerberg's long held view that Facebook and similar social networking platforms would always be free. The move could be the result of data privacy laws that are emerging globally. And it could hark back to a time when social networks weren't full of ads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

📈 Shipra Singh from Mint Money interviewed Porinju Veliyath, ace investor and founder of Equity Intelligence. Veliyath shared his investing thesis (100 percent equity) and explained how he lives with his unique style of investing only in small and micro cap stocks.

🛍️ The deep dive of the week for me was by Suneera Tandon, Mint's retail and consumer goods reporter, who dissected Nestle India's rural market strategy. Check out her long story on what the global leader in baby formula has in store for India's small towns and villages, and how it is building back after the Maggi crisis of 2015.

🏏 And as cricket lovers tuck in for a weekend of high octane action at the men's Cricket World Cup, Mint's Gaurav Laghate breaks down the economics of the tournament. Read this explainer to know how much money who will make by the end of the 45-day sporting fest that returned to South Asia after 2011. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

~~~

That's all for this week folks.

Please write to us with your thoughts, ideas and feedback. We would love to hear from you. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thank you for your time and have a great weekend!

Nikhil Kanekal {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Head of Subscriber Experience

nikhil.k@livemint.com

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!