Here are the best stories from the week, brought to you by Mint's reporters and editors:
⚡️Varun Sood broke a story about how the Adani Group, having recently forayed into the cement business with major acquisitions (ACC and Ambuja), is looking to disrupt the market by reducing their reliance on distributors.
💊 Anirudh Laskar unveiled an exclusive story on the rift with the Hamied family, the promoter group of pharmaceuticals major Cipla, on a possible stake sale to an external investor (Torrent Pharma is reportedly interested). A six-year-old pact has made it necessary for family members to achieve consensus before divesting their interests, according to the story.
🏡 Family businesses are complex the world over. However, the Cipla family might want to draw inspiration from the Burman's at Dabur, one of India's most successful homegrown consumer businesses. Our Mint Snapview explains a variety of scenarios as well as how the Dabur or Asian Paints model might work to help family businesses continue to own and manage their enterprises.
🚘 Chinese auto maker BYD (Beyond Your Dreams) has been one of the exciting new entrants into the electric vehicles market in India. However, their executives are having trouble making an entry because of non issual of visas for the past year. Utpal Bhaskar reported on where BYD has been forced to host meetings with their Indian business partners in the interim.
🚫 China is not the flavour of this season in the global economy. But even thinking of its interests may land you in trouble. Manu Joseph's column on the saga of the Newsclick editor's arrest under anti-terrorism laws and the freedom of speech in India provides much food for thought, garnished with sarcasm.
💪🏽 Mint's Data Team showcased how India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), that's run by a consortium company called the National Payments Corporation of India, is being adopted by various countries across the world. UPI has won much global acclaim for the disruption it has had on the cash economy and on enhancing digital payments. Check out this Plain Facts piece that has 7 charts.
📈 Shipra Singh from Mint Money interviewed Porinju Veliyath, ace investor and founder of Equity Intelligence. Veliyath shared his investing thesis (100 percent equity) and explained how he lives with his unique style of investing only in small and micro cap stocks.
🛍️ The deep dive of the week for me was by Suneera Tandon, Mint's retail and consumer goods reporter, who dissected Nestle India's rural market strategy. Check out her long story on what the global leader in baby formula has in store for India's small towns and villages, and how it is building back after the Maggi crisis of 2015.
🏏 And as cricket lovers tuck in for a weekend of high octane action at the men's Cricket World Cup, Mint's Gaurav Laghate breaks down the economics of the tournament. Read this explainer to know how much money who will make by the end of the 45-day sporting fest that returned to South Asia after 2011.
That's all for this week folks.
Please write to us with your thoughts, ideas and feedback. We would love to hear from you.
Thank you for your time and have a great weekend!
Head of Subscriber Experience
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.