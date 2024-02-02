Best of the Week | Rags, riches and an uneventful interim budget

Dear Reader, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

I had the chance to listen to a charismatic speaker this week. This is how he told his story:

“We make the world's best food," he said at the start. He reported from the podium that his business made ₹620 crore in revenue last year, with 8-10 percent of operating profit.

He grew up poor on a ginger farm in a remote village of Kerala’s Wayand district. His father worked there as a labourer and made ten rupees a day. He too started working on the farm at the age of 10. He had to drop out of school to help his family earn.

A while later, he managed to return to school. He topped his class in maths and enrolled for engineering college. He graduated, got a job and earned his first paycheck of ₹14,000. He handed this to his father. “My father started crying," he said. “He had never had so much money in his life. It was more than his entire life savings."

One job led to another. He worked in IT companies in Bangalore, Ireland and Dubai, and returned to India. He got an executive MBA from IIM Bangalore.

In 2006, he founded his business – the one that he says makes the best food on earth. Today it is valued at about ₹4,000 crore.

My speaker’s name was P.C. Musthafa.He is 50 years old. He is the founder and CEO of iD Fresh Foods, the makers of packaged fresh foods like idli and dosa batter, among other things.

Musthafa said iD Fresh Foods aims to touch ₹1,000 crore in revenue with an operating profit of 20 percent in the next two years. Then he intends to make it publicly listed.

Seated in the front row during Musthafa’s talk was Azim Premji. Premji became famous as the founder of Wipro, which is valued at just under $30 billion as of today. He is also known for being India’s most generous philanthropist, having donated nearly $29 billion to charity since starting his eponymous foundation in 2001. Premji Invest, the private investment office of the Azim Premji family, was a backer of iD Fresh Foods in 2017.

“It is a dream come true for me today, to be speaking in front of all of you," said Musthafa. But many of us in the audience knew that he was referring to a special member amidst us.

If you want to know more about Musthafa, my colleague Shrabonti Bagchi wrote a lovely profile of him back in 2018 for our fortnightly Business Lounge column. In this piece, Bagchi traces Musthafa’s life story and writes about his innovative methods, some of which made it to the Harvard Business Review.

P.C. Musthafa, founder and CEO of iD Fresh Foods, delivered the 43rd Ayaz Peerbhoy Memorial Lecture in Bangalore on 31 January 2024, organised by the MAA Foundation and The Ad Club.

Mint's Best Stories Here is a selection of Mint’s top journalism from this past week:

Vote on Confidence: For the most clear-eyed and neatly delivered reportage on the interim budget, here is Mint’s lead story on the whole exercise. It covers the Finance Minister’s speech in Parliament and also various details spread across the finance bill and other budget documents. There were hardly any noticeable policy changes in Nirmala Sitharaman’s crisp address – mostly a recounting of her government’s achievements over the past ten years. The government’s fiscal rectitude and confidence in the country’s economic growth combined to showcase the government’s political confidence – it believes it will return to office by June. This piece by Gireesh Chandra Prasad, Subhash Narayan and Gulveen Aulakh covers India’s macroeconomic fundamentals, alongside several economists and experts weighing in for good measure.

Cuts that aided budget maths: The government has looked to reduce revenue expenditure in an effort to bring down its borrowings and fiscal deficit. The Centre is reducing its food, fuel and fertiliser subsidies by more than 7 percent, which amounts to ₹3.81 trillion ($4.5 Bn). Our policy reporters Gireesh Chandra Prasad, Puja Das and Rhik Kundu explain exactly how and where the government plans to cut back on spending and what its impact could be.Read this reported piece for an understanding of how public spending works.

Bibek Debroy

Every day, the front flap of our newspaper carries a four-line limerick by Bibek Debroy. But Debroy isn’t just a Mint contributor: he is also the chair of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council. A before the Interim Budget, he spoke candidly to Gireesh Chandra Prasad and Utpal Bhaskar about the current state of the economy and the jobs situation. Debroy also opined on taxation and the centre-state dispute between collection and distribution of taxes — a rare view into the mind of someone whose ideas influence the economic future of the country.

A year ago, the Adani Group wasn’t in a good position. Its stocks were in free fall — it had lost some $111 billion. But that’s in the past now: the conglomerate is putting the Hindenburg saga behind it to raise money. It has reportedly begun ‘investor roadshows’ with select groups. Anirudh Laskar reports that the Group is looking to raise around $3 billion in a mix of debt and equity. It will use these funds to accelerate its green energy and airport projects.

India should consider revising its retirement age norms. Citing the examples of senior film stars Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore, Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan, Mint Snapview argues that elderly professionals of all stripes are in fact adding significant socio-economic value. Also cited as examples are investor Warren Buffet and designer Giorgio Armani. Just like doctors, lawyers and accountants come into the prime of their professional practice in their silver years, there are probably many public sector employees who can easily continue to work longer into their lives. Improved standards of living, healthcare and overall life expectancy should make it the easier, logical choice. Connected to this issue is a deeply reported feature that touched many a raw nerve when it was published nearly 18 months ago: The untold story of Ageism in India Inc by Devina Sengupta.

Things continue to be stormy at IT giant Wipro. Losing one of your biggest clients can feel that way: Takeda Pharma decided to take its business to rival IT services company Cognizant. Wipro lost Asia’s biggest pharmaceutical company – a $400 million account – after a decade of servicing the Japanese pharma company, reports Jas Bardia. With this shift, Cognizant consolidated its reputation in the healthcare and life sciences sector, one that it has been known for.

Byju’s has had a tough few weeks. Its investors marked down the valuation of the company to $250 million. Ranjan Pai, chairman of Manipal Education and Manipal Group, chose to convert his debt into equity in Byju’s crown jewel: Aakash, the coaching institute, that was acquired by Byju's. But existing investors were miffed at the deal, as it was made a lower valuation than what they had paid for it. Sneha Shah and Ranjani Raghavan bring you the details of this interesting battle between the existing investors of Byju's and Pai.

There’s been a potential match and a big break up in the world of media this past week. The first one is about the possible coming together of Disney India (formerly Star India) and Reliance Industries. Reliance Industries may finally be ready to seal the deal with The Walt Disney Company. Disney has been looking for a buyer for its India business since July last year. People close to the development told Mint’s senior editor Gaurav Laghate that Reliance has agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in Disney’s India operations. Mukesh Ambani’s company could be paying about 2.3 billion dollars for Disney India’s TV and digital businesses, valuing it anywhere between 3.8 to 4 billion dollars. This is roughly a 60 percent discount compared to the value at which Disney acquired this business unit in 2019 from Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox.Disney is estimated to have paid about 10 billion dollars for what was then known as Star India.

BMC headquarters illuminated in Tri Colour on eve of Republic Day at CSMT, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

India loves to wear the democracy tag on its sleeve. But how democratic are India's cities? Mumbai, a city of well over 20 million people, is dependent on the central and state Finance Commissions for its financing and administration. Most of the taxpayer revenue generated in India's big cities goes to the state they are a part of or to the central government. Maharashtra’s 27 municipal corporations entered 2024 without any of them being controlled by an elected body. They were all being run by state-appointed administrations. There are many other major cities without locally elected representatives to decide their future. The Finance Commissions and their work may seem distant from the daily concerns of many urban citizens, but what they do affects people directly. Their work is subject of debate and contention. This article by How India Lives, explains how Indian cities, despite generating a lot of wealth, are dependent on handouts to survive.

Mint Money’s Shipra Singh investigates the prickly relationship that airlines and fliers are having this past holiday season. Despite clear guidelines, including a Passenger Charter mandated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and terms and conditions that are in place to protect passenger interests, airlines appear to not be living up to their end of the bargain. What’s worse? This is happening during times of deep distress for passengers – when there’s a major flight, cancellation or rerouting of the journey. The end result is that travellers might have to pay for their own hotel rooms when forced to stay over because of a flight delay.

