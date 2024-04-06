Dear reader, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The past week, I've been shopping for cars. I drove a friend's SUV and was quite impressed at how it handled the Bangalore roads. It seemed like a good improvement to make at this point in my life.

More than anything, visiting showrooms is a good excuse to get some air conditioning in the current Bangalore weather.

Visiting different showrooms showed you the different energy each place brings. You might walk in being sure of which model you want to buy, but a disinterested sales executive might change your mind completely.

Similarly, a little too often, I often get asked about which stock to invest in. Now, I'm the sales executive.

“As a business journalist, you would know, right?"

Of course, I don't dabble in stocks myself, nor am I in the business of recommending them. But that doesn't stop every relative, friend, or foe from asking the same question.

For long, I struggled with how to politely decline to answer this question. Now, I simply quip: read Mint.

Reading Mint this week also solved my query of apathetic sales executives: Manish Joshi, a contributor to our Mark to Market section, wrote about the passenger vehicle segment. Why put in an effort, when you're going to sell 50,000 units a year any way?

Admittedly, I'm being harsh on these people. Perhaps, they were just having and off day.

But here are some of Mint's best stories from the week gone by, a selection that keeps you above any off days that our newsroom may have:

🗳️ In the aftermath of the Supreme Court deeming the Electoral Bonds scheme illegitimate, the central government isn't resting. Mint's economy correspondent Gireesh Chandra Prasad reported that the finance ministry is already working on a new scheme for the funding of political parties. This idea, currently in the consultation stage, will directly address the SC's concerns around transparency and political financing. One way or the other, political parties want their piece of the pie. Will this turn in to India's Citizen's United moment – a case in which the United States Supreme Court ruled that uncapped funding from corporations was permitted under its Constitution's free speech provisions?

🆓 We're still finding new information from the Electoral Bonds data that the State Bank of India (SBI) released. At Mint, we believe that the reporting around this topic is of significant public interest. So we decided to put all the articles and analysis about electoral bonds outside our paywall. You can read the entire collection here. Please read and share it with anyone who you think would like to know more about political financing.

🥊 India's constitutional structure or framework envisages it as a federation of states. The United States of America follows a more pure federal structure. India's constitution gave the union government a few overriding powers, which make it a quasi-federal structure. This 'centralising effect' was done to give the union government more control, especially because modern India was formed by uniting several provinces. For decades this concept remained largely in the realm of constitutional academia. However, today federalism is an emergent political issue, at least in parts of India. Allow me to explain: The tax revenue collected by the government is usually shared between the centre and states in a ratio decided by the Finance Commission – a constitutional body. This process is called financial devolution. Southern Indian states aren't happy with their share: Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu receive less money than UP and Bihar. That's because the richer states need to finance the poorer states in our pursuit of all round development. But in the last few months, leaders from the ruling parties in the South protested. This is a slow burning issue that may snowball into a wider movement. Mint's senior editor N. Madhavan explains this new fissure between the centre and the states.

🏏 The Indian Premier League started this week. In its 17th (!) iteration this year, the event has firmly cemented itself as India's biggest viewing spectacle. From the beginning it's been a challenge to describe it merely as a ‘cricket tournament’. In fact (and especially as a fan of the Mumbai Indians), the on-field performance seems like the last thing I end up caring about. Mint's business of sports writer Varuni Khosla described it as a ‘financial juggernaut’, which is perhaps more a suitable way of looking at it. Varuni writes about what makes the IPL, the IPL — and why leagues from other sports, or even other cricket leagues, won't be able to recreate the mass hysteria and revenue that the IPL delivers for the BCCI.

🧱 N. Srinivasan was a powerful and controversial figure in the cricketing world. He's also the managing director of India Cements, the country's tenth-largest cement producer. Unlike the Chennai Super Kings' IPL season, it's not been a very smooth ride for Srinivasan, according to corporate writers Nehal Chaliawala and Varun Sood. Srinivasan and other promoters of India Cements have been constantly borrowing against their holdings in India Cements as the company goes through a severe cash crunch. In about a year, these promoters have pledged 45.5% of their shares to raise debt from banks, up from 16.8% at the end of 2022. It's a tough situation for the company, whose share price has fallen by more than 16% this year, not to mention Srinivasan, whose vision and vitality gave him immense strength in the cement sector.

📈 A couple of weeks ago, small and midcap stocks were routed after the regulator raised concerns around a possible bubble in the stock markets. Well, so much for that: smids (small+midcaps, as we like to term them) have erased their losses from the earlier drop, reported our markets writers Ram Sahgal and Mayur Bhalerao. Smid stocks are now just a few percentage points shy of their all-time highs. Smid returns have beaten the two indices, Sensex and Nifty, comfortably.

📊 As an investor, you'd want to know: is this a blip or a rally? Ram writes about this too: fund managers are confident that the recent crash will be forgotten soon enough. Worried about the bubble, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) told mutual funds to run stress tests on smid stocks. There were no adverse findings from these tests, so the market bounced back. Ram writes about this topsy-turvy journey, and the way ahead for smids. Recommended reading for those of you who want to invest in the markets!

🐂 Famed investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was someone who liked a beaten-down market: it allowed him to buy low. The “big bull" made one such move in 2002 that changed his fortunes. In the middle of a massive bear run, Jhunjhunwala decided to build up his portfolio that would earn him his nickname. He turned bullish on three stocks: Titan, Crisil, and Lupin. The proceeds from these stock picks were so massive that Jhunjhunwala could co-own an airline two decades later. Neil Borate, the head of Mint's personal finance team and a co-author of a book on Jhujhunwala's career, takes a retrospective look at this pivotal market position. Another piece to learn investing lessons from.

🍤 I might have watched the cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur about a dozen times. I simply relish this story that spans generations and is essentially a fight between a local goon and the powers that be. Turns out, West Bengal has its own version of this fun movie. It stars Sheikh Shahjahan as its lead character. Shahjahan started out as a fearless local leader with a dedicated following in the village of Sandeshkhali. He ended up being arrested by both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, but not before he lorded over the prawn production in three of Bengal's coastal districts. We invited Romita Datta, a journalist from West Bengal, to write about the life of Shahjahan — his rise, his rule over the Sunderbans' blue economy, and eventual downfall. It's a gripping read that details dark motives and how a local don emerged.

🌴 Earlier in this newsletter, I'd mentioned about Bangalore's raging heat. Before I moved here, Bangalore raved about its weather. But then, climate change comes for us all. I'm not the only one suffering: FMCG companies too have the problem on their hands. We invited Abhishek Mukherjee, an associate professor at the Indian Statiscal Institute's Biological Sciences Division, to write about this intriguing intersection of the stock market and global warming. Abhishek writes about how palm oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia is set to directly and adversely affect the performance of fast moving consumer good stocks. Palm oil is one of the biggest input costs in the production of various FMCG goods, and even a plateauing in production of the essential oil could wreck havoc for their quarterly results.

🍻 A hot summer and a cold beer go hand-in-hand. India's beer makers think so too: an earlier and hotter-than-usual summer has raised hopes of a windfall for them. Varuni, who also wrote the story on IPL, spoke to executives from some of India's biggest brewers, all of whom are hopeful of a bountiful summer, after a multiple-year lull. Production capacities have been enhanced, supply chains have been figured out, and now, there's just one piece of the puzzle left: enough consumers who want a cold beer in their hands!

That's all for this week. I hope you all have a pleasant weekend!

If you have any thoughts, ideas or feedback for us, please feel free to write to me (shashwat.mohanty@htdigital.in) or reply to this mail. We are a constantly evolving news product, so any input is much appreciated!

Best,

Shashwat Mohanty

Assistant Editor

Subscriber Experience Team

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!